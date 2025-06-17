mobile app bar

‘The Cowboys Can’t Even Get to the Playoffs Without Micah Parsons’: LeSean McCoy Emphasizes Why the Cowboys Need to Pay the LB What He Deserves

Reese Patanjo
Published

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.

Jun 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons are discussing a new contract, and it’s expected to be a big one. Some analysts are theorizing that he could be in line for a $200 million-plus extension, which would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, a label that’s been passed around quite a bit this offseason.

It’s no secret that Parsons has been a star for the Cowboys ever since he first put on the uniform. Despite all the criticism he receives for his podcast and off-field antics, he still deserves a big bag. After all, he’s made two All-Pro first teams, a second team, won Defensive Rookie of the Year, and has finished top-3 in DPOY voting three times. He’s an absolute menace coming off the edge.

That’s why analysts like LeSean McCoy believe Jerry Jones and the Cowboys need to give Parsons whatever money he wants. McCoy thinks it gives them the best shot not just at winning a Super Bowl, but even making the playoffs.

“They do have some scary talent. But it ain’t as scary if number 11 ain’t out on that field. And if you don’t believe me, ask every quarterback in the National Football League. They’ll tell you that. So, yes… I think without number 11 in the lineup, the Cowboys can’t even get to the playoffs,” McCoy said bluntly on an episode of The Facility. 

It’s a low bar to set, but it’s one the Cowboys have brought upon themselves. Yearly disappointment followed by offseason hype has been their ongoing pattern since the turn of the century. It’s either make the playoffs and bow out dramatically, or have a train wreck of a season on the way there. Either way, Jones is great at getting fans hyped every offseason.

Furthermore, McCoy thought it was insane to even ask if paying Parsons would help the Cowboys get closer to a Super Bowl. 

“What are we talking about? We’re talking about Micah Parsons! He’s the best thing since Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith! Prime Time Deion! When I look at Micah Parsons, I just think, dang, with him being there, you have someone who can really give hope,” McCoy said.

Hope is exactly what Cowboys fans need. Among a narcissistic owner who will adamantly not let go of the rope and cede duties to a younger mind, Parsons is one of the few players who consistently brings joy to the fans. His ability to get into the backfield and blow up an offensive game plan is fun to watch, and Jones would be silly to let him leave. 

Myles Garrett, too, shares the same sentiment. He agrees that Parsons deserves every penny in an extension. Parsons has done just about everything he can to prove his value. If the Cowboys and Jones don’t pony up and give him what he deserves, another team would be happy to — and would instantly improve their Super Bowl chances.

