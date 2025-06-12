Fans Believe 2x Super Bowl Champion Is on Deion Sanders’ “Payroll” for Urging People to Buy Shedeur’s Jersey

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders is already making noise at Browns minicamp. Despite slipping to Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Colorado star has wasted no time pulling his weight like a first-rounder.

Sanders, who entered a crowded Browns quarterback room featuring names like Jameis Winston and rookie Dillon Gabriel, showed out in the team’s 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills recently. Per ESPN Cleveland, the rookie went 10-of-12 with two touchdowns, including a crisp deep ball to Gage Larvadain and a rope to Diontae Johnson across the middle—throws that are beginning to silence some of the doubts about his arm strength.

Naturally, these performances haven’t gone unnoticed. Two-time Super Bowl winner LeSean McCoy, now an analyst with FS1, was quick to interpret the data and conclude that Shedeur is set to be the QB1 in Cleveland this season. He even urged fans to cop the QB’s jersey for what’s about to come.

“All you fans out there, especially if you’re Browns fans—go get that one-two jersey,” McCoy said. “I’m not talking about Tom Brady [he wore No. 12]. I’m talking about Shedeur Sanders. Because if y’all don’t know this now, you’re gonna know it soon. He’s gonna be the starter Day One. He’s the best one in the room.”

McCoy wasn’t done there, adding, “If you’re in Ohio and you don’t have a Myles Garrett jersey, a Ja’Marr Chase jersey, a Joe Burrow jersey, a Spida Mitchell jersey… there’s one jersey you gotta have. That’s Shedeur ‘Action’ Sanders. Legendary.”

Unsurprisingly, the internet had thoughts about the former running back’s jersey campaign.

For starters, a sizeable chunk of NFL fans resonated with McCoy being bullish on Shedeur to the extent that they agreed with his plea to purchase the quarterback’s jersey. “I already got two!! Pre-ordered them!!” revealed an enthusiastic Sanders fan. “Facts. I’m in Cleveland and he’s definitely the best QB we have,” added another.

Others, meanwhile, accused the ex-Eagles running back of creating excessive hype, even joking he must be “on Prime’s payroll.” Another fan took this sentiment a notch above with an epic rant.

“Get real, looks like someone chasing a check. Can’t stand these fake a&& commentators and reporters,” penned the Instagram user.

Still, it’s hard to ignore how quickly Shedeur Sanders is winning people over in Cleveland. Even Pro Bowl cornerback Greg Newsome II praised the rookie’s maturity recently, saying, “It’s just crazy a guy this young with this much notoriety can just handle media and things like that… He’s been doing an incredible job of just learning and getting better each day.”

And Shedeur Sanders is playing his role well, too, by staying grounded.

“I’m not looking too far in the future,” he said after a practice session. “I’m thinking about every day in practice, because I had some misses out there that I’ve got to correct.”

Whether or not Shedeur Sanders wins the Browns’ QB1 job this year, one thing is clear: he’s made an early impression. And while some may laugh off McCoy’s jersey campaign, others are already placing their bets that the rookie could be Cleveland’s next big thing. Safe to say, all eyes will be on the Browns’ rookie this season!