11 Years Before Securing His 7th Super Bowl Ring, Tom Brady Was Involved in a Scary Car Crash

Tom Brady nearly lost his life in a high-speed car accident in 2010. On his way to practice, Brady’s Audi crashed into a minivan after the other driver ran a red light. It was a tough morning for the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback. Still, luckily, none of the injuries were life-threatening, and Tom Brady was actually even able to make it back to practice. The incident took place in 2010 and had things gone differently, we could have had a very different picture of Brady’s career. Thankfully, nothing went as badly as it could have.

The only thing Bill Belichick had to say at the time was how Brady would be late to practice. His teammates felt he was fine, and the quarterback knew he was too. There were no abrasions on his face and nothing that gave the impression that he had been involved in a serious crash. The other driver, Ludgero Rodrigues was in a Mercury Villager. The crash resulted in a knocked-over light pole, and Rodrigues had to go to the hospital for minor injuries.

Tom Brady Spoke About the Scariness of the Incident

Regardless of the outcome, being involved in a car crash is never a welcome thing. Brady and Rodrigues were very lucky to get out of the incident with nothing life-threatening.

It also definitely caused concern within Brady’s family and his teammates. His father, Tom Brady Sr., was flying in from California that very day, and as soon as he got off the plane, he heard the news about his son’s crash.

As per ESPN, he said, “Not the way you like to get off a plane.” Rob Gronkowski was definitely worried about the entire situation, but overall, he was glad nothing happened to his quarterback.

“We’re just all thankful he’s fine, and glad he’s back here already, and back working,” Gronkowski explained as per ESPN. “Obviously it’s a shock, no matter who it is. You never want to hear information like that. We’re all thankful everyone is all right and he’s here.”

Brady explained that it was a “scary thing”, and that he was glad he was fine. He also wished Rodrigues a speedy recovery and hoped for the best.

Brady’s Accident Wasn’t Rodrigues’ First Incident

According to ESPN, Rodrigues had a history of driving incidents. His license had been suspended at least three times in the previous five years for various incidents.

He had a 180-day suspension for driving under the influence, and he also refused to take a blood-alcohol test. Police cited Rodrigues for running the red light, and the other two people in his car exited without injuries.