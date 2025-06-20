Is Tom Brady Vegan? What is the 80-20 Diet That the GOAT Follows?

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tom Brady in attendance during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With seven Super Bowl rings, three MVPs, and the most decorated resume in NFL history, Tom Brady is more than just a football icon — he’s the benchmark, and rightly so. Over his 23 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady threw for a staggering 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns. Numbers like these don’t happen by accident. Nor does Brady’s extraordinary longevity and late-career dominance.

Behind this all was a meticulous commitment to preparation, and at the heart of that were Brady’s highly scrutinized dietary habits.

Tom Brady, who was selected for 15 Pro Bowls and won five Super Bowl MVPs, has long been mischaracterized as vegan, but he has clarified the rumors himself. “When people ask if I’m a vegan or a vegetarian, I tell them no, decidedly not,” he had said.

The former Bucs star follows what he calls a “commonsensical” eating philosophy, anchored by the 80/20 rule: roughly 80 percent of his food intake is plant-based — vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, and whole grains — and the remaining 20 percent includes lean animal proteins like fish or organic chicken.

This flexible approach gives the Patriots legend food that helps maximize nutrient density with minimal inflammation. Interestingly enough, this is part of what’s known as the TB12 Method — Brady’s holistic approach to performance, recovery, and nutrition.

The TB12 system also emphasizes anti-inflammatory foods, hydration, muscle pliability, and consistency. That said, Brady’s well-known avoidance of strawberries is not due to his nutrition requirements — he simply can’t stand the smell.

Coming to the legendary quarterback’s diet, his food intake starts early, reportedly at 6:00 a.m., with 20 ounces of water mixed with electrolytes. From there, his meals revolve around clean fuel and efficient recovery. Here’s a simple breakdown of what that looks like:

Breakfast smoothie: Bananas, blueberries, nuts, seeds — high in fat, protein, and calories.

Bananas, blueberries, nuts, seeds — high in fat, protein, and calories. Post-workout: A plant-based protein shake with almond milk after his training.

A plant-based protein shake with almond milk after his training. Lunch and dinner: 80% vegetables and grains, 20% lean protein like fish.

80% vegetables and grains, 20% lean protein like fish. Snacks: Nuts, seeds, more protein shakes, and occasionally bone broth.

Now that we know about the food that the seven-time Super Bowl winner consumes, is there any specific rule that he follows when it comes to hydration? Yes. The TB12 way of life professes a habit of drinking at least half your body weight in ounces of water per day. Moreover, during workouts, Brady also hydrates every 20 minutes with more electrolytes.

To the average person, all these guidelines regarding nutrition may seem rigid. But what sets Brady apart is the fact that he used his discipline to make this diet sustainable.

Even though his legacy is written in rings and records, a big part of what made Tom Brady the GOAT lies in what’s on his plate — and just as importantly, what’s not.