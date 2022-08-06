$165 Million Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Suddenly Has No Support

The Dallas Cowboys re-signed Dak Prescott to a 4 year deal worth up to $165 million last season. Now, they need to worry about surrounding him with talent.

A season or two ago, the idea of Dak Prescott needing more help on offense was out of question. Prescott had stacked wide receiver and running back rooms.

In the wide receiving core, Dak had Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb anchoring the aerial attack. Cooper was certainly a top 10 wide receiver with young Lamb coming onto the scene. Lamb also developed into a dangerous weapon.

Additionally, Ezekiel Elliott was coming off back to back 1,200 yard rushing seasons. Cowboys fans were elated with their offense.

This past season, CeeDee Lamb did nothing but get better on route running and ball catching skills. However, Cooper did not live up to the expectations of Cowboys fans. Prescott could also be blamed for this.

The Dallas Cowboys offense is putting in work before training camp. (via @dak) pic.twitter.com/8f6h6zbnJV — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) July 2, 2022

Elliott has now regressed considerably from his first three NFL seasons. The eye test on Elliott is more telling than the statistics. Backup Tony Pollard has shown more potential and is taking more of a role in the offense.

With Cooper’s departure and Elliott’s uncertainty, the Cowboys’ offense is a question beyond Dak Prescott

This offseason, the Cowboys decided to part ways with Amari Cooper. However, the trade was seen as a huge loss for the Cowboys. They gave away Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in return for a 2022 fifth round pick and a 2022 sixth round pick swap.

The Cowboys are placing a lot of hope on Elliott that he finally returns to his old self. They are looking for a 1,200 yard rushing season out of him.

The wide receiving room is headed by CeeDee Lamb but is a question mark after him. Old third option Michael Gallup is out with a leg injury and is expected to miss at least the first week of the season. New signee James Washington is also injured.

With rookie third round receiver Jalen Tolbert as the number 2 option in Week 1, Dallas has a big whole in their offense.

To address this issue, rumor has it that the Cowboys are looking into Odell Beckham Jr. to bolster their core. Problem is that Odell is still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in the Super Bowl.

Even though Odell would not be able to solve their early season problems, he would help the receiving core a lot. Gallup is an untested WR2 with no depth behind him.

