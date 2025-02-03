“2 Rings in 2 Weeks”: NFL Fans React as Saquon Barkley Gets Engaged to Anna Congdon Before the Super Bowl

Saquan Barkley with Anna Congdon and daughter Jada Clare Barkley on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is a fruitful year for Saquon Barkley and his family. Not only did he finally move to a competitive franchise, he made it to his first Super Bowl, breaking records along the way. Now, he has gotten his first ring of the year even before stepping on the Super Bowl field. Eight years and two kids later, the Eagles’ star rusher has finally proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Anna Congdon.

Barkley credits Anna for his success both on and off the field. In a heartfelt admission to People, he acknowledged that he couldn’t have accomplished as much without her unwavering support, keeping their family strong and thriving.

“I can’t be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her. She’s been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life there’s a lot that goes on. But as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better.”

Fans took to social media to celebrate the exciting news, flooding Barkley with congratulations and well wishes. Many were thrilled by the idea of him potentially securing two rings in less than two weeks—one for his engagement and another for the Super Bowl. For many, this moment felt long overdue, and they couldn’t be happier for the couple.

2 rings in 2 weeks — (@the_det_times) February 2, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

Congrats Saquon and Anna! — LGLegs (@LGLegs) February 2, 2025

A user commented,

And he’s about to get a ring of his own, and an MVP — hammertime $FAME (@wenhammertime) February 3, 2025

Others said,

They’ve been together since she was a freshmen at Penn State. Not a distraction. Stoked for them! — BigTenHomer (@BigTenHomerCFB) February 3, 2025

Barkley and Anna Congdon met each other during their time at Penn State and have been together since 2017. She has been with him during his all great moments, ups and downs like when he tore his ACL.

Just a few days before he was drafted, Anna gave birth to their first daughter, Jada, who is about to turn seven in a few months.

In September of 2022, the couple turned their family of three into four as they welcomed their baby boy, Saquon Jr. into the world. It’s great to see Barkley making things official after such a long time.

This could prove to be a sign of good luck for him as he heads to New Orleans to cap off a wonderful season with a Lombardi Trophy. But no matter what happens, she will be beside him, just as she has been for the past eight years.