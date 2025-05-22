mobile app bar

Saquon Barkley Seemingly Fires Shots at the Giants While Praising the Eagles for Making Him the Highest-Paid RB

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants-Saquon Barkley divorce might go down as the biggest stain on Joe Schoen’s resume. Sure, New York could make a serious run this season — with an upgraded QB room, a deeper backfield thanks to Cam Skattebo, and a defense that should get a boost from Abdul Carter. All solid moves by Schoen. But even if everything clicks, letting Barkley walk while handing Daniel Jones that massive contract is a decision that’ll stick for them. People won’t forget it.

The infamous breakup is going to be even tougher to swallow for Giants fans now that the Eagles have made Barkley the highest-paid running back in the league. The two sides agreed on a two-year, $41.2 million extension after that Super Bowl run — but still, an unprecedented number for the position, especially considering how much it’s been devalued over the years. And who’s to blame for that? GMs and franchises.

So, when Barkley finally got the deal he deserved, he made sure to show love to what he found in Philly — a good GM and a supportive organization. He also opened up that not every team operates that way. Some, he admitted, are quick to use their leverage to squeeze players for every advantage. The Eagles didn’t play that game. But as for who did? Well… you can probably connect the dots.

“Shoutout to the Eagles organization. Howie [Roseman]. I think [my extension] sends a message to the guys on our team: you play well and you do things the right way, you’re going to be taken care of,” Barkley said, before shifting gears and talking about how it typically goes around the league.

“And that’s not the NFL. A lot of times, GMs and organizations have leverage on you, and they can do whatever they want [with that]… So, really thankful for the Eagles organization.”

Barkley then touched on how running backs are still fighting for respect. Deals like Derrick Henry’s show a little bit of progress, but the league is far from fully valuing the position.

Front offices around the league are quick to undervalue and undermine running backs over injury concerns — even though that’s a risk with every position, including quarterbacks, the highest-paid players in the league.

And as Barkley noted, most QBs aren’t even winning the Super Bowl; only Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have won the Lombardi in the last three years.

“We had a time where we all were banged up and getting hurt. But you could [say] that for any position… Like we pay these quarterbacks all this money, and Pat Mahomes, he’s the only one outside Jalen [Hurts] to win [in recent years],” Barkley continued.

“It’s like wide receivers [also] get hurt. So, say, the next five wide receivers that paid high, if they get hurt, you’re going to devalue that position? It doesn’t work like that.”

We all know how Barkley got disrespected by Schoen and the Giants. And honestly, it’s the same story for backs around the league. Hopefully, over time, they will start getting the respect they deserve and get more than just scraps.

Playing that position should be exciting — but with how teams like the Giants treated their guy, it’s no wonder it hasn’t been. Luckily, Barkley had the fire to prove them all wrong.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these