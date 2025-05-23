“I Salute You”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Agree With 10 NFL Teams That Helped Save the Eagles’ Tush Push From a Ban

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) lines up for the tush push play on the goal line against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Tush Push: you either love it or you hate it—and often, that second group overlaps with those who simply hate the Philadelphia Eagles.

At this week’s NFL owners’ league meeting in Eagan, Minnesota, a proposal to ban the now-iconic quarterback sneak, made famous by the Eagles, failed to pass. The rule change needed 24 of 32 votes but fell short with only 22. The 10 teams that voted against the ban were the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, and Detroit Lions.

Opinions about the play remain divided among fans, players, and coaches. Former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, however, are firmly in favor. Speaking on their YouTube show Nightcap, Johnson saluted the teams that opposed the rule change.

“Every team that didn’t vote, every team that chose not to vote against the Tush Push, I salute you,” Johnson said. “I salute you. At this point, every time there’s a play or there’s a situation or scheme that we can’t stop, in the off-season, we’re going to go against it? Like come on man.”

The Tush Push is not a patented Eagles play, but they’ve become the best at it. While many teams have employed the tush push, the Eagles have the most success rate.

The Eagles successfully executed the Tush Push on 28 of 34 attempts last season—an impressive 82% conversion rate. Philadelphia has made the Tush Push a staple of its offense since 2022, a span during which the team has reached two Super Bowls in three years — and won one.

They opened the scoring in Super Bowl 59 with the play from the 1-yard line and never relinquished the lead. The Tush Push also played a major role in their 55-23 dismantling of the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Much of the success stems from their overwhelming offensive line—averaging 6’6″ and 338 pounds last season, the largest group ever assembled on Super Sunday—and quarterback Jalen Hurts, whose explosive lower-body strength and instincts make him perfectly suited for the play.

Sharpe agreed with Johnson and referred to it when others would complain about Terrell Owens’ touchdowns. “If you don’t like it, stop it,” he said.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called the vote outcome a “win-win,” and the team celebrated with a playful tweet featuring quarterback Jalen Hurts and the caption, “Push on.”

Other former players like Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk also defended the play. On The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee praised the 10 dissenting teams for “wanting to play football,” arguing there’s nothing unfair about the Tush Push. Hawk agreed, saying he has no problem with the play and sees no reason to ban it.

The Tush Push is a legal tactic available to every team. It’s effective, sure—but not unstoppable. And it hasn’t been shown to increase injury risk, which should be the primary concern when evaluating whether a play belongs in the game.

Love it or hate it, the Tush Push is here to stay. And for now, the only real solution is the same as it’s always been in football: stop it on the field.