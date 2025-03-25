2025 NFL Mock Draft: Kurt Benkert Lists Shedeur Sanders as a Late No. 32 Pick to Deion Sanders’ Preferred Team

Slowly but surely, Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock has slipped since the NFL Scouting Combine. The once surefire top 10 selection is now flirting with second-round status. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein recently projected him to be the 2025 NFL Draft’s No. 29 overall pick.

This fall seemingly has more to do with outside forces than Sanders’ own actions or tape. Those rumors about him being “brash” and “arrogant” in Combine meetings are having an effect. While the quarterback coach who created this narrative has remained unnamed, Deion Sanders believes he knows the culprit.

Coach Prime calling out the person lying about Shedeur during the Draft Process is Comedy “Don’t make me pull behind the curtains and step in” : @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/c3SwYGca6U — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) March 20, 2025

Regardless, Shedeur could now be destined for day two of the draft. But most analysts, including former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert, still see him going on night one. Benkert has him slotted for the final spot of the first round. That pick currently belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Benkert sees the division rival New York Giants acquiring it to nab Shedeur.

In Benkert’s mock, the Giants add both Colorado superstars after selecting Travis Hunter at No. 3 overall. This would be a massive haul for New York, who could be setting up to add Deion Sanders as head coach next year if things break the right way. In fact, based on Deion’s comments, it may be the Sanders family’s ideal situation.

Deion Sanders at the ProMat 2025 “We are hoping for New York” Shedeur wants to be a Giant? pic.twitter.com/D6IqLGvwSE — Marshall Green (@MarshallGreen_) March 24, 2025

Shedeur Sanders may not be a top 10 pick in April, but he still has some loud supporters. Mel Kiper Jr. ranks atop the list. The ESPN draft guru sees shades of the league’s greatest pocket passers in Sanders.

Kurt Warner analyzes Shedeur Sanders’ tape

Warner seems to reside in Kiper’s camp. He broke down the tape of two of Sanders’ contests on YouTube and came away impressed. However, he acknowledged Sanders still has some areas where he needs to improve.

“First look at Shedeur Sanders — a lot to like. Love the way he throws the football, the touch that he puts on the football. Does a great job of throwing on the move… one thing he’s gonna have to continue to work on: processing faster, knowing exactly what he’s looking at, getting the ball out on time, and playing a little more confidently in the pocket.” – Kurt Warner

Fast processing speed is one of the most important attributes for quarterbacks these days. Sanders lagging in that aspect of the game would contribute to/explain his slide down the draft board.

Warner believes Sanders’ processing inconsistencies “could easily be” attributed to poor offensive line play. And when Sanders did have everything sorted out, Warner considered him to be lights out.

“When [Shedeur] knows where he wants to go with it and he gets those feet planted, he rarely misses.”

Sanders is the NCAA’s all-time leader in completion percentage. He can thrive in structure and do enough with his legs outside of it to keep an offense afloat. He doesn’t possess the physical upside of Cam Ward, but still has the makings of a quality starting quarterback. Unless something drastically changes, he’s still more likely than not to be a first-round pick.