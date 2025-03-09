Ex-Packers QB Finds “Shocking” Similarities Between Travis Hunter and Justin Jefferson

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, many analysts believe Travis Hunter should focus on one position, not two — with teams in need of a cornerback being the best fit for him. After all, he dominates at the position, whereas his wide receiver snaps haven’t been as explosive. But, if you ask Kurt Benkert, Hunter is every bit as electric as Justin Jefferson at receiver — yes, the highest-paid wideout in the NFL.

Advertisement

On Twitter (now X), Benkert shared this assessment after revisiting Hunter’s wide receiver tape from college. He observed that the two-way star can create late separation and control his body insanely well — traits that Benkert says are “shockingly similar” to Justin Jefferson.

The former Packers QB concluded his thoughts by suggesting that Travis could end up playing wide receiver more than people expect.

I went back and rewatched Travis Hunter’s receiver tape and it’s shocking how similar he moves to Justin Jefferson. Their late separation and body control is insane. Justin is slightly bigger but barely. I think Travis ends up playing more receiver than people think. pic.twitter.com/xmYILsH3FR — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) March 9, 2025

Off-topic, but there are more similarities between Jefferson and Hunter. Both have a massive following built around a likable personality. They also both have a love for candy that seems borderline insane when you get a glimpse at their stashes.

However, Benkert did note a key difference between the two: their size. Both players are listed at 6-foot-1, but Jefferson has nearly 10 pounds on Hunter. Although, that gap could be closed through strict NFL training.

Jefferson supports Hunter

Jefferson has already expressed excitement and genuine interest in seeing Hunter in the NFL. During a Pro Bowl interview, he was asked about any players he had his eye on for the 2025 draft. Without hesitation, Jefferson brought up the defending Heisman champ.

“I’ve gotta talk about my guy. Trav is an amazing talent,” Jefferson said. “He’s definitely going to change up the game. I’m excited to see if he’s going to play both sides or not. I think that’s the main thing.”

Jefferson went on to express how impressed he was with Hunter’s talent and love for the game. He even placed Hunter among the top three prospects in the draft, alongside Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. When asked if he thought Hunter could go number one overall, Jefferson responded by questioning when the last time a skill position player was taken with the top pick.

You have to go back to 1996 to find the answer to that question. Keyshawn Johnson was drafted number one overall by the New York Jets. Since then, the league has catered more towards quarterbacks, defensive and offensive linemen for the number one pick.

It’ll be interesting to see how high Hunter will be drafted. Some say he’s the most talented prospect in the class. But the Titans and Browns might have their sights set elsewhere, needing help at different positions than Hunter’s. If he is the next JJ though, teams should be drooling over selecting him.