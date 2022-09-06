$26 million QB is better than Peyton Manning ever was, claims Ryan Harris

Former Broncos LB Ryan Harris, who played alongside Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger, called Justin Herbert the best QB he has ever seen.

Peyton Manning is one of the finest quarterbacks of all time. After all, winning the league MVP honors on 5 occasions is not an easy task to accomplish.

In his 18-year long NFL stint, Manning broke innumerable records. Moreover, the two-time Super Bowl champion ended his career with a title win, the perfect way to say goodbye to the great game.

In addition to this, Manning has also received a lot of praise for his intelligent investments. From owning Papa John’s establishments to putting money in a Bill Gates backed AI security firm, Manning has made sure that the cash keeps coming in.

However, a former teammate of Manning reckons that there is someone active in the league who is a better quarterback than the former Broncos hero.

Peyton Manning’s teammate calls Justin Herbert the best quarterback ever

Former Broncos linebacker Ryan Harris recently made an appearance on the “The D.A. Show” where he admitted that 24-year-old Justin Herbert is the best quarterback he has ever seen.

“I mean, Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen, and I played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger. This guy is unbelievable,” Ryan stated.

Even the host of the show was left bewildered by Ryan’s statement. He again asked Ryan about the comparison to which he said, “I played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger and I’m telling you, Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen.”

“It’s unbelievable what he does. It is something that’s only going to continue to increase and he’s got the most talented arm in the NFL,” he added.

As far as Justin is concerned, he has started off in an incredible fashion. The 2020 offensive rookie of the year has better numbers than all the other QBs in the history of the league through their first two seasons.

One can understand why many are calling Ryan’s assessment a little far-fetched. Herbert, who signed a $26.6 million contract with the Chargers last year, has played only for two seasons and has a lot to prove, whereas Manning is one of the legends of the game who played for almost two decades.

It will be interesting to see how Herbert performs in the coming season. Needless to say, he would be under a lot of pressure as several fans and experts around the world have massive expectations from the QB.

