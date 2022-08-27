“Hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw to himself”: $8 million worth Bears legend destroys Packers for losing Davante Adams, making their games look ‘like playing fetch’ with his dog

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have had a lot of turnover this offseason, and Bears legend Dick Butkus, is already prepared with serious shade.

The Packers quarterback is undoubtedly one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. He can make pretty much any throw you want him to, and there are only a few quarterbacks in the league who can say they have a bigger arm than him.

Rodgers has consistently been a top two quarterback in the league over the years. He’s won MVP the last two years in a row, showing how age hasn’t really taken a toll on his performance.

Despite rumors about retiring or switching teams, Rodgers was be back for the Packers last year, leading his team front and center as he has for so long in his career.

Unfortunately, the Packers couldn’t win the Super Bowl despite Rodgers’ heroics, and they’ve had a forgetful offseason, losing All Pro Davante Adams.

Aaron Rodgers says on the broadcast that he still talks to Davante Adams all the time. “He’s a really important person in my life. I have so much love and gratitude for that man.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 26, 2022

Aaron Rodgers catches flak from Dick Butkus

The loss of Davante Adams is going to sting, but unfortunately, he wasn’t the only receiver the Packers lost. Rodgers also lost his second favorite target in Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Davante Adams led all Packers with 1,553 yards, third in the league, and 11 touchdowns while Valdes-Scantling was the third leading receiver for the Packers with 430 yards and three touchdowns.

Rodgers has already raised some concerns about his new receiving group. He said that they were messing routes up and dropping passes which needs to be cleaned up.

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers rips young WRs for continually dropping passes

Aaron Rodgers is getting tired of his receivers dropping passes as the NFL regular season fast approaches.

Please read the full story here: https://t.co/y9sVppSD1j#Uncategorized pic.twitter.com/SlTsdrNxrQ — American Warrior (@Th0rKnight) August 17, 2022

Legendary Bears linebacker Dick Butkus, who has a net worth of $8 million, destroyed the Packers for their receiving core situation, keeping the rivalry running.

Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers’ games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy). — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) August 27, 2022

