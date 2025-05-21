“How are Bears Fans Taking All That?”: Ben Roethlisberger Analyzes Caleb Williams and Dad Not Wanting to Play in Chicago

After a year’s worth of speculations and rumors, the ugly truth about the Chicago Bears’ status in the eyes of Caleb Williams has finally been revealed. Unfortunately, for the franchise and its fanbase, their own quarterback doesn’t seem to be too thrilled about being there.

The idea that Williams never wanted to go to Chicago to begin with had lingered throughout his first season in the NFL. Now, thanks to a new book by Seth Wickersham, that idea is more fact than fiction.

During the most recent episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, the titled host and former Pittsburgh Steeler couldn’t help but think that maybe the relationship between Williams and the organization will be a bit more “interesting” in year two. In noting that there’s a rich history of “quarterbacks and their dads not wanting their sons to go to certain places,” the former signal caller explained that he was rather surprised by the news.

“That would have been a place that I wouldn’t have expected that to come, because if you can be successful in Chicago for the Bears, and have a winning season and make it to the playoffs, you are there forever. I mean you’re a dude there forever… I just can’t imagine, how are Bears fans taking all that? They couldn’t have taken it well. It just comes across as like, ‘we’re not good enough for you?'”

Considering that many fans and pundits alike were of the belief that the Bears actually presented Williams with one of the best starting situations that a rookie QB has ever inherited, the report definitely comes as both a bit of a surprise and as a gut punch to the Chicago faithful. Then again, it’s worth clarifying that Williams and his father primarily had issues with the team’s former coaching staff rather than its current one.

A fact that some believe is being overlooked in all of this.

I read the Caleb Williams article about him and his dad not wanting the #Bears to draft him initially. People will jump to conclusions, even if it mentions the old coaching staff that’s no longer in Chicago. This is the only thing I really care about. pic.twitter.com/G3vbMlT2sm — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) May 15, 2025

In light of the changes that the Bears have made to their coaching staff, more specifically their hiring of Ben Johnson, Roethlisberger isn’t so sure that the chemistry between Williams and Chicago will be resolved in 2025. Given the clash of styles between Williams and Johnson, the former Steeler wouldn’t be surprised to see new issues arise.

“Ben Johnson, who came from Detroit, who was a mastermind there… Ben Johnson loves to have a quarterback who is on script, who is on schedule… It’s pocket, it’s progression one, progression two, progression three, checkdown… whatever it is, he wants a guy who is not looking to scramble… Caleb Williams loves to be off script. He’s a guy that, if one’s not there, he might be wanting to run,” Big Ben added.

Considering that Roethlisberger was able to put together one of the most complete quarterback careers in NFL history, his football opinions are certainly worth listening to. However, a prediction for more turbulence in the Windy City is the last thing that Bears fans want to hear after having endured a 5-12 regular season outing.

Suffice to say, there’s nothing but clouds ahead for Williams and Chicago, meaning that the rebuild might take one to two years longer than many had hoped it would.