“28-3 Isn’t What Josh Allen is Going Through”: NFL Fans Debate Matt Ryan’s Take on Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady Era

One cannot help but feel bad for Josh Allen. His dream of making the first Super Bowl came so close, yet he finds himself ring-less once again. All thanks to Patrick Mahomes. There is one man who understands his plight and that is Matt Ryan who came ever so close to winning one, only for GOAT Tom Brady to steal it away from under him.

Ryan pointed out the similarities between the Mahomes and Brady era, stating that like the Patriots, there is an air of inevitability about the Chiefs. There hasn’t been a season where they haven’t gone to the AFC Championship much like the Pats with TB12. But unlike Kansas City, New England has had two different eras of dominance.

“Frankly, it sucks when you know you’re one of the other guys and you’re in that era and you are trying to go against these guys. You go out there and you perform at your best, you make a bunch of plays but you miss one and they make you pay for it. It’s a frustrating time as a competitor and you can feel that for a guy like Josh Allen last night.”

Matty Ice noted that it isn’t pleasant for guys who go up against Mahomes and the same goes for the guys who competed against Brady. There was a good chance that you would end up on the losing side even when you gave your best performance.

Midway through the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI, Matt Ryan dropped back to pass in what would ultimately become the most significant moment of his career. The stakes were high as he attempted to fend off the relentless Patriots, who had once trailed by a staggering 28-3.

Donta Hightower hit Ryan as he reared to throw. The king of comebacks Tom Brady all but snatched the ring from Ryan’s finger to put on his own.

The Bills QB made some great plays this season but ultimately failed against Mahomes when it mattered most.

Fans were quick to disagree with the comparison, with many highlighting how Matt Ryan‘s Falcons blew a 28-3 lead and lost to the Pats. They argued that Josh Allen isn’t in the same category since he didn’t blow a massive lead and put up a good fight.

Others pointed out that both Ryan and Pete Carroll are remembered for “gifting” Super Bowls to Tom Brady. One fan even joked, “Someone tell Matty they could’ve knelt the ball every single down and still won that game.”

Some fans defended Allen, emphasizing the added difficulty of facing both Patrick Mahomes and questionable officiating. One user noted that Ryan didn’t have to face Tom Brady and the Patriots every year, while Allen battles Mahomes annually in the same conference, a significantly tougher challenge.

Others commented,

Matt Ryan might be right about Allen playing in the GOAT era. It’s hard to win when the other team and their QB display sheer dominance. Even when they aren’t playing their best, they find ways to win. These teams have a winning mentality and the toughness to overcome the odds.

But even in the dominant era, other teams find a way to win once or twice like the Eagles and the Giants did during Brady’s dominant era. Maybe Allen can too if luck smiles at him. Better weapons around him next season could be just the thing he needs next season.