2x Super Bowl Winner Issues Stern Warning to Raiders Rookie for Trolling Patrick Mahomes With ‘Kermit the Frog’

The Chiefs and Raiders rivalry just got spicier. During a recent training camp practice, the Las Vegas team took a sassy jab at Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, using a ‘Kermit the Frog’ puppet dressed in Mahomes’ signature No. 15 jersey and hairstyle. This cheeky move stems from the widespread joke about Mahomes’ voice resembling that of the famous Muppet character.

However, not everyone found the humor in those antics. The puppet prank even caught the attention of FOX Sports “SPEAK” hosts Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy, who think rookie safety Trey Taylor, seen in the viral clip, might have just played himself right off the team with this stunt.

Acho spoke frankly, calling it “maybe their worst decision of the season, and the season hasn’t even started yet.” Similarly, former Chiefs running back and two-time Super Bowl winner, LeSean McCoy, echoed the sentiment:

“No. 37, nobody knows who that is? He’s gonna get cut. You talking about the MVP? You talking about the real deal?”

.@CutOnDime25 reacts to the Raiders trolling Patrick Mahomes with a Kermit doll at training camp. pic.twitter.com/lvIlAi6Pol — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) July 25, 2024

Taylor’s puppet show possibly just backfired spectacularly. It seems like instead of a harmless joke, he’s potentially handed Mahomes extra motivation on a silver platter.

Now, all eyes are on the October 27 showdown between these bitter rivals. Will the Raiders double down on their Kermit antics? Or will Mahomes silence Allegiant Stadium with his on-field brilliance?

What was Mahomes’ reaction to the Raiders’ Kermit The Frog mockery?

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ dominance in the AFC West is no joke. Mahomes has led the team to eight consecutive division titles, leaving the Raiders, Chargers, and Broncos in the dust. So, the Raiders’ decision to poke the bear with a Kermit puppet? That’s seriously a bold move.

When asked about the puppet prank during a recent press conference, Mahomes kept it very cool while also giving a cheeky warning to his division rivals. “Yeah, I mean, it’s still early in the year. Stuff like that happens. It’ll get handled when it gets handled,” he said.

Patrick Mahomes is a media master. His answer on the Raiders Kermit video circulating… “it’ll get handled when it gets handled”… and the last part… pic.twitter.com/2FM1tPjYpw — Lexi (@lexiosborne) July 26, 2024

That said, rivals will be rivals, and some good-natured ribbing is par for the course. But giving extra motivation to a quarterback who’s already been tearing up the division? That’s like handing matches to a pyromaniac.

Now, when the Chiefs roll into town, the Chiefs Kingdom would not be surprised if Mahomes and his squad have a little extra fire in their bellies. They might just be looking to serve up a super-sized helping of humble pie to the Raiders.