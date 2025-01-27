mobile app bar

“3 Fumbles and Too Many Penalties”: Magic Johnson Highlights Why the Commanders Lost to The Eagles in NFC Championship Clash

Ayush Juneja
Published

Washington Commanders owner Magic Johnson poses for a photo after the game between the Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns FC at Audi Field.

Washington Commanders owner Magic Johnson poses for a photo after the game between the Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Commanders committed the same grave sin that the Ravens and the Lions did in their divisional round losses. In the first Conference game between two divisional rivals since 1990, Washington couldn’t match up to the Eagles, losing 55-23. According to their minority owner, Magic Johnson, it was their fumbles and penalties that cost them the game.

Johnson took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the Commanders’ heartbreaking loss in the NFC Championship Game. While he admitted his deep frustration with losing, he graciously congratulated the Eagles on their victory and Super Bowl berth.

He pointed out that his team shot themselves in the foot with their ball possession, failing to protect it and turning it over four times.

My Commanders hurt our chances of winning the game today with 3 fumbles and too many penalties. I want to thank all the Commanders’ plays, coaching staff, fans, and my great Commanders partners for a very good season! The Commanders are back!”

 

Despite the disappointment, Magic expressed optimism about the future. He commended his team’s valiant efforts throughout the season, emphasizing that their performance gives him confidence that they will remain competitive for years to come.

Fans flooded social media with reactions to Johnson’s tweet following the loss. Many expressed gratitude to the NBA Hall of Famer for his involvement with the team, noting that it was a solid year overall for the Commanders.

Others echoed Magic’s sentiment, agreeing that penalties played a key role in the defeat, while expressing optimism about the team’s future with Jayden Daniels at quarterback, believing he will keep them competitive for years to come.

Another chimed in and added,

Some fans pointed fingers at HC Dan Quinn, blaming his poor playoff track record during critical moments.

The loss is undoubtedly painful and will linger for some time, but looking back, this was an outstanding season for the Commanders. They exceeded all expectations despite starting the year with a tough loss to the Buccaneers. Their matchup against the Bengals was a turning point, showcasing what Dan Quinn’s team, led by a rookie quarterback, is truly capable of achieving.

Kliff Kingsbury’s creative playcalling unlocked Jayden Daniels’ potential, while Quinn’s defensive schemes held firm despite injuries and a lack of roster depth. In the playoffs, they displayed remarkable grit, outplaying the Buccaneers and taking down the top-seeded Lions.

That said, the offseason presents significant challenges. The roster needs an overhaul, as the Commanders will face a tougher schedule next season without the advantage of a fourth-place slate.

Still, there’s plenty of reason for optimism. With rising expectations, the Commanders have shown they can compete—and there’s every hope they’ll continue to do so in the seasons ahead.

