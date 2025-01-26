Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles Fans Join Forces to Roast Jerry Jones Ahead of NFC Championship Game

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Eagles fans and Commanders fans tailgated at the Lincoln Financial Field parking lot ahead of the NFC Championship game. Nothing too surprising about that. However, what was unexpected was that the two rival fanbases came together to roast Jerry Jones’ Cowboys.

Advertisement

The tailgating started as usual, with the Philly faithful giving the Washington backers a warm welcome, some shouting “F*ck DC” in their faces. But since then, it seems the two sides have put their rivalry aside to bond over a team-owner that everyone seems to hate: the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones.

What began as a “F*ck DC” chant—possibly followed by a “F*ck Philly” chant, we’re not sure—eventually turned into a unified “Dallas Sucks” chant.

Commanders and Eagles fans can agree on one thing… “DALLAS SUCKS” ☠️

pic.twitter.com/S1rVNFweK6 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 26, 2025

In the video, the two sides of fans were clearly separated, with an evident split between green and red. They continued to chant “Dallas sucks” while everyone smiled and recorded videos of each other. It even seemed like a news reporter got caught in the middle of it all.

Fans flooded the comments to react to the post, and everyone agreed on one thing: Dallas and Jerry do indeed suck.

you know I’m not even mad, Dallas does suck — mpf (@demcowboysfan) January 26, 2025

Cowboys fans have accepted this after yesterday — (@the_det_times) January 26, 2025

You have to imagine that Cowboys fans were livid to see their division rivals uniting over the hatred of their team. It’s a fanbase that has been through a lot this season, and not much of it has been good. After Jerry hired Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach, the fandom reached an all-time low for some people.

That’s one way to unite division rivals Dallas fans right now: pic.twitter.com/TdWDVTkaak — NFLComedySkits (@NFLComedySkits) January 26, 2025

Dallas taking a bullet from nowhere — Fran (@FrankenLclr) January 26, 2025

It’s a frustrating situation for Cowboys fans. Their team is taking strays for simply existing at this point. However, once the Eagles-Commanders kickoff begins, both fanbases will surely forget about their divisional rival and its faithful.