4-Star Recruit Opts Out Of Deion Sanders’ Team After Colorado Suffers Fourth Straight Loss

The Colorado Buffaloes are in hot waters with four consecutive losses. Head coach Deion Sanders has driven the team since the start of this year with trust and courage, along with a promise to implement necessary changes, which will lead them to great heights. However, picking up the sixth loss of the season has jeopardized the team’s future as a four-star recruit recently revoked his commitment to the team.

The Colorado Buffaloes have moved down the Pac-12 ladder with continued struggles and an inability to register a victory. This is in sharp contrast to the explosive start that the team made with three straight wins. Even as the struggles continued, many new recruits and supporters kept finding their way back to the team, thanks to Coach Prime’s unmatched influence.

However, the recent development of revocation by Winston Watkins, a four-star recruit, has fanned the fears of their fans. Watkins had committed to the 2025 class of Colorado Buffaloes alongside Antwann Hill Jr. and Jamarice Wilder.

In the post, Watkins thanked Deion Sanders for exposing him to the wide fanbase and amazing culture at CU and announced that he has ‘decided to De-Commit from The University of Colorado and open up my recruitment’. Notably, he committed to the program just after Prime transitioned from JSU. However, the Fort Myers star clarified that he would like to consider more offers on his plate.

Winston Watkins Drops Future Commitment With Deion Sanders

The 5’11” WR from Fort Myers chose to rescind the commitments made with Colorado amidst the team’s ongoing struggles. The revocation was announced on an emotional note, with gratitude for Coach Prime’s decision to welcome him into the program. He wrote,

“First off, I want to thank God for everything He has been to me in my life! This recruitment process since 9th grade has been quite a journey so far. Secondly, I would like to thank Coach Deion ‘Prime’ Sanders and his wonderful staff at Colorado for showing me a beautiful culture and a wonderful fan base in Colorado!”

He further signed off from the CU program, stating his reasons for the revocation. Additionally, he also mentioned his wait to sign on National Signing Day in December 2024.

“I just want to study every college that is recruiting me and continue to pray that I am making the right decision that I feel is best for me & my family on National Signing Day in December of 2024!” Watkins said. “No more Commitments until National Signing Day in December 2024 (signing on the line)!”

The Colorado Buffaloes are now at a crucial point, currently standing at the 11th position in the Pac-12. Their quarterback has struggled continuously with a struggling O-line.

Most recruits, including Watkins, chose Deion Sanders’ induction as the top reason for entering the CU program. However, Watkins’ rescinded offer amid challenging losses raises concerns about the future of the program. Sanders has got to make some moves, or the buzz around Colorado might start fading.