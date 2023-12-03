After Tim Brewster, Another CU Coach Announces Exit From Deion Sanders Team

The Colorado Buffaloes were expected to take a 180-degree flip this season, as Deion Sanders’ induction filled its followers with new hope. However, it seems that a domino effect started with Tim Brewster, the TE coach’s exit from the program. Following suit, Nick Williams, the defensive end coach for the team, has also decided to part ways with the team.

This doesn’t come as a surprise, as the Colorado Buffaloes ended the season with a below-average 4-8 record. The six consecutive losses instantly put the blame on the struggling O-line, while the defense was also subpar.

Nick Williams made sure to thank Coach Prime for his unwavering guidance in his exit note. Williams said that coaching under Sanders made him a better coach and a better man. He also expressed his gratitude, saying that he couldn’t thank Sanders enough.

“Thank you for your unwavering guidance and support during my journey with CU Football. You have selflessly dedicated a significant portion of your life to helping athletes and coaches such as myself,” Nick Williams said. “I sincerely appreciate all the time and effort you have put into me and my career. I am forever grateful for all the advice and endless encouragement you have given me.”

“Your direction and wisdom has made me a better coach and better man. I don’t think I can ever thank you enough.”

There is a lot of expectation with the Buffaloes years ahead, especially with the association of Deion Sanders. However, this toppling effect at Boulder has started to concern both fans and pundits alike.

Nick is one of the best assistant coaches and recruits who joined the Buffs at 33 years old. He transitioned from the Aggies, where he played a significant role in recruiting the top 2022 class. His guidance for the defensive core at Colorado also proved to be crucial for this season, as the O-line struggles marred the team.

Fans React to the Increasing Struggles of Buffs Under Deion Sanders

The fans and followers appeared rather dissatisfied with Williams’ abrupt exit from the program. While some expressed their thanks, others wished him luck on his next adventure.

One of the fans wrote, “Buff Nation so lucky to have had you in the program, coach. wishing you the absolute best, incredible coach and man. #SkoBuffs“

This sad fan wrote, “This is a sad day for buff nation! Good luck and God Bless on your next journey.”

This fan suggested Williams’ next destination and wished him luck in his future endeavors. He wrote, “Ain’t gon lie this one hurts but we gotta celebrate the elevation. Keep getting the job done and put on.”

Another chimed in, commenting, “Coach you want to come to @AuburnFootball @CoachHughFreeze.“

The Buffaloes‘ struggles are not limited to the exit of their TE and Edge coaches. Earlier, as the team ended the season with a 4-8 record, two four-star recruits revoked their commitment to the team. Antwann Hill (quarterback) and Winston Watkins (wide receiver) withdrew their names from their previous commitments, citing personal reasons.

Their exits, coupled with those of Tim Brewster, Sean Lewis, and now Nick Williams, have become disheartening. Some other names, like OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan and Center Van Wells, entered the transfer portal. However, these changes are quite normal for a D1 team and only have excited fans about what’s to come.