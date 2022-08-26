$503 Million Patrick Mahomes Keeps Getting Slighted For a Worse Aaron Rodgers And It Needs To Stop

This offseason, we have heard more Patrick Mahomes slander than ever before for absolutely no reason. Colin Cowherd also weighs in with his opinion on this.

Patrick Mahomes is one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL today. Most agree that he is the best quarterback over the last 2-3 seasons, even though Aaron Rodgers has won consecutive MVPs.

Patrick Mahomes has been a starter for 3 years in this league. In his first year, he won the NFL MVP after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. Mahomes put up unheard stats in a player’s first year as a starter

The following year, Mahomes won the Super Bowl and was named MVP due to his performance against the San Francisco 49ers. For his performance, he earned a $503 million extension over 10 years. The throws that Mahomes makes only rival another great, Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers has been a long time cornerstone quarterback of the NFL. In his lengthy career, Rodgers has won a singular Super Bowl with very little success since.

Called in Randall Cobb to ask Sammy Watkins the tough questions. “Mahomes or Rodgers?” pic.twitter.com/ORfNL7gy9E — Kassidy Hill (@KassidyGHill) July 29, 2022

The two quarterbacks are often compared to each other because of their gunslinger playstyle. However, players seem to always be slighting Mahomes.

Also Read: NFL fans stakes $112,500 payout on Tom Brady leading the worst team in the league behind Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes

Colin Cowherd is sick of shade being thrown at Patrick Mahomes

This offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs had to trade away Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Hill was unhappy due to his contract situation.

After leaving, he was asked if he preferred his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to Mahomes. Hill answered that Mahomes had a stronger arm but Tagovailoa was more accurate. He would pick Tua between the two.

More recently, Sammy Watkins was asked the same question between Rodgers and Mahomes. After playing with the two, Watkins chose his current quarterback, Rodgers.

In response to all these slights, Colin Cowherd had something to say.

Mahomes’ last 11 playoff games: 8-3, 105.7 passer rtg

Rodgers’ last 11 playoff games: 5-6, 95.8 passer rtg “Can we stop with the Patrick Mahomes shade? No GM in the league, given the option is taking Aaron.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/ZoejQIYsEd — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 24, 2022

Although players can choose Rodgers over Mahomes, after examining the statistics and success, it is pretty clear Mahomes has been the better player since entering the league.

Also Read: Lamar Jackson wildly impressed DK Metcalf with a 12-15 pound muscle growth over just the NFL offseason