Lamar Jackson wildly impressed DK Metcalf with a 12-15 pound muscle growth over just the NFL offseason

Lamar Jackson is working tirelessly to come back strong for the 2022-23 NFL season, and his workout had DK Metcalf stunned.

The Ravens quarterback didn’t have the most ideal season last year. The now fifth-year quarterback only played in 12 games last year due to injury as the Ravens fell to an 8-9 record and missed out on the playoffs.

Jackson is a superstar in the league, and when he’s on, the Ravens are deadly. The 2019-20 MVP winner is currently the best dual-threat quarterback in the league, and he’s going to receive a massive extension once the Ravens settle on a deal.

Of course, Jackson wasn’t the only major injury for the Ravens last year as a host of skill players were out, all playing a part in the team’s disappointing finish.

Now, with a healthy squad and Jackson looking like he’s ready to tear NFL defenses apart, the Ravens are going to be back in the mix for title contention.

Tyrann Mathieu on Lamar Jackson: “Anytime he has the football in his hands, he’s the most dangerous person in the world.” pic.twitter.com/zTm5KGTAyY — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) August 20, 2022

DK Metcalf was stunned by Lamar Jackson tacking on 12-15 pounds of muscle

Jackson is prepping hard over the offseason to get back in shape, and one of his pictures caught the attention of Seahawks WR DK Metcalf.

Of course, this was no ordinary picture as Jackson looked absolutely shredded. His arms look massive, and there’s a glint in his eyes that tells you he knows he’s gained muscle.

One of those days☀️ pic.twitter.com/VQPHvNrp5o — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 7, 2022

Metcalf couldn’t believe his eyes, and he made sure to quote Tweet the Ravens star to show his appreciation.

Damn cuh let me borrow a bicep https://t.co/KdUgNAIoYo — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) July 7, 2022

Jackson claimed that he had added 12-15 pounds of muscle over the offseason. The quarterback has been between 205 and 208 pounds for his career, but after this offseason, he feels he’s at 220 pounds.

“I just wanted to do it. See how I look, see how I feel,” Jackson explained. “And I feel good.” His coaches also notice the difference.

“Physically, he looks imposing,” Jackson’s quarterbacks coach James Urban said. “This is a game built for big, strong, fast men. I think he’s checking three of those boxes right now.”

Well, the league’s about to get a taste of a new and improved Jackson. One that’s much bigger and stronger. What does that mean for defenses? We’ll have to find out, but it definitely can’t be good.

