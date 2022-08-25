NFL fans stakes $112,500 payout on Tom Brady leading the worst team in the league behind Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady has never led his team to a losing season, and while it seems unlikely he’ll do it this year, one NFL fan is betting that he will.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

After retiring this offseason, the NFL world was shaken. However, just 40 days into that retirement, Brady decided enough was enough and came back. For now at least, Brady will be troubling NFL defenses for another season. His ‘unretirement’ news came with great joy for NFL fans all around.

Missed you guys 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/KM8zCiNqbk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 22, 2022

Also Read: Dak Prescott is in a world of trouble as his $97.6 million All Pro teammate goes down with injury

One NFL fan will be very happy if Tom Brady loses this year

The top quarterbacks in the league right now are most likely some combination of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and of course, Tom Brady.

Rodgers is the back to back MVP winner, the leader of the Green Bay Packers who have been the NFC favorites the last two years running.

Mahomes has shown his talent and productivity in a massive way early on in his career. He’s trodding down a similar path that Rodgers is in terms of play-style, and Josh Allen isn’t too far back.

He’s due for a massive year for Buffalo as the team look like they can contend for a Super Bowl once again. Brady passed for a career high in yards last season and threw the second most touchdowns of his career.

These four quarterbacks will be battling it out on top this season, and one NFL fan hopes that Brady will be at the bottom. In fact, this fan hopes that Brady’s one of the worst quarterbacks in the league as they bet $250 on a 40-1 bet that the Buccaneers will be the worst team in the league.

A bettor @caesarssports in Louisiana has no faith in the Bucs this season 🤣 They put a $250 bet on the Bucs to have the worst record in the NFL this season at 450-1… They bet would pay $112.5K pic.twitter.com/uE1LuaMggJ — br_betting (@br_betting) August 23, 2022

Of course, that’s a very strong bet to make, but it’s highly unlikely that it’ll come through. Again, Brady has never had a losing season in his career. Brady’s worst season was in 2002 when the Pats went 9-7, the only time, Brady has finished a season with less than 10 wins.

So, yes, it’s a good bet to make considering how high the payout could be for such a low bet. However, it’s probably not going to come through.

Also Read: Micah Parsons takes on $17 million Skip Bayless and $14 million NFL legend by joining ‘Undisputed’