7 Missed Penalties by the NFL Referees That Contributed to the Jordan Love-Led Packers Losing 31–34 Against Jared Goff’s Lions

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers must be fuming right now. Playing against the Lions amidst their historic run, and that too on the road, is never easy. Despite the odds, the team gave Jared Goff & Co. a run for their money, until the referees at Ford Field decided to thwart their advances.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for the Packers, the game ended with a margin of 3 points [31-34], a gap that could have easily been closed if the penalties on the Lions had been called. Why easily? Because it wasn’t just a one-off case. Seven questionable calls went in the Lions’ favor. Here is a list of all of them.

1] Jordan Love gets punched, no penalty given

Early in the first quarter of the game, pass rusher Za’Darius Smith landed a heavy right hand onto Jordan Love’s face as he tried to wriggle free from a group of defenders. Even the commentators on air were surprised by the ferocity of the contact, but, as luck would have it, there was no call against Za’Darius.

🚨🚨🚨THREAD….🧵🧵🧵 THE REFS NOT CALLING FIVE OBVIOUS PENALTIES ON THE #LIONS, SCREWING THE #PACKERS OVER TONIGHT. Green Bay only lost by three points and all of these affected the outcome of the game. 1) Jordan Love gets punched in the head. NO CALLpic.twitter.com/nyaTl0YcFd — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 6, 2024

If the officiating crew had caught this, the Packers would have extended a drive in the first half.

2] No facemask penalty called on Amon-Ra St. Brown

In the Packers’ red zone, just five yards from the end zone, Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, like Smith, rushed into Packers safety Xavier McKinney’s face. The contact was so strong that it not only ripped McKinney’s face mask but also caused his helmet to pop off. Yet, no call was given.

3] Amon-Ra St. Brown given way too much freedom

It felt like the Lions WR was given a free hand by the referees. Apart from the McKinney incident, Brown was also seen making an offensive pass interference by pushing off Packers defenders while taking the stance to catch. The WR wasn’t punished, however. And at the same time, the Packers gained a few more yards with the play.

4] Packers Pass rushers get their collars grabbed but still no call

In one of the most hilarious visuals of the game, Packers pass rusher Keisean Nixon was seen getting his collar grabbed and being blatantly pulled from behind by a Lions OL.

2) Detroit offensive lineman clearly holding and horse collar a Packers pass rusher 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/F4eW3Ai1aM — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 6, 2024

The grab was significant because Nixon would have had a one-on-one duel with the QB. But the horse-collar tackle, which would have penalized the Lions 15 yards, didn’t occur. The holding penalty, too, which would have resulted in a 10-yard penalty, went unnoticed.

5] The Christian Watson controversy

With just five minutes left in the game, the Packers offense scored the go-ahead touchdown on a run by Josh Jacobs. However, the play was called off due to the officials flagging Christian Watson for an offensive pass interference on Kerby Joseph.

As per the replays, it was a very controversial call because it looked more like the Lions defender crashing onto Watson than the other way around. Considering this came right after the missed Amon-Ra St. Brown call, LaFleur and his team were left fuming.

6] Moments later, the Lions run the same play

After the Watson incident brought the game to a standstill, the matchup cruelly resumed with the Lions running the same pick play. But as per the theme of the night, this incident was also left unseen.

7] Balls have legs

After the fixture, a few Packers posted screen-grabs from the matchup where the referee ruled a foul, a yard before the first down. However, the ball appeared to be placed ahead by 2 yards. Vigilance was missing here as well.

7) Green Bay fans were angry that the rough ruled the runner down a yard before the first down, but somehow the ball ended up 2 yards ahead pic.twitter.com/fUlLJs4q10 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 6, 2024

Despite the dodgy officiating, the fact that the Packers came so close to a win is commendable. And that too without key players like LB Edgerrin Cooper, CB Jaire Alexander, and WR Romeo Doubs.