“Feels Like a Loophole”: Former Packers QB Sounds Off on Blocked Punt Rule Following Cowboys vs. Bengals Game

Yet another NFL game week and yet another debate over questionable rules. This week around, the star of the debate is the infamous blocked punt rule, which played a pivotal role in helping the Cincinnati Bengals pull off a last-ditch victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Since the matchup, many, including former Packers star Kurt Benkert, have expressed their displeasure with the rule.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kurt kickstarted the conversation about the rule by calling it “a loophole” that can be exploited. But before we dig into his statement, here’s a quick primer on what the blocked punt rule is about.

According to the league guidelines, if the receiving team touches the ball after the punt crosses the line of scrimmage, it is considered a regular punt with yards gained. However, if the receiving team touches the ball and doesn’t secure it, then the call becomes live, allowing the opposition to pick it up and recover.

This is what happened in the final moments of the game for the Dallas Cowboys when CB Amani Oruwariye failed to keep the bouncing ball in control. Had he not touched the ball and let it slide, the Cowboys could have gained possession. Unfortunately, when Oruwariye tried to catch the ball, the Bengals recovered the CB’s slip-up. This eventually led to Joe Burrow making a tie-breaking 40-yard touchdown pass.

While the jury is out on who the deserved winner of the game was, it cannot be ignored that the blocked punt rule played a major part in determining the result. Kurt Benkert was not a fan of a controversial rule impacting the game and thus made his dislike for the rule clear.

“I’m actually not a fan of that blocked punt rule,” posted Benkert on “X”. He argued that in an ideal world, the Bengals should have been asked to gain yardage from first down rather than from the 43-yard line — something they got to do against the Cowboys and win the game. He called it a cheat code of sorts and believed that this rule might see a modification in the offseason.

“The Bengals should be required to gain the first down yardage on the recovery of the blocked punt imo. Wouldn’t be shocked to see that rule changed in the offseason, kinda feels like a loop hole,” Benkert continued on X.

The majority of the netizens, however, didn’t agree with the former QB’s take. In their eyes, the rule is fair as it aptly punishes the receiving team for making a fumble.

Don’t fumble the ball or even try to touch it lmao. That simple. — SwamDog ☃️ (@DannyD15_) December 10, 2024

It’s just like a muffed punt return? What’s bad about it? — Joey ️ (@JoeyTalksBall) December 10, 2024

That should not be a 1st Down — Elliot Baugh (@baugh_elliot) December 10, 2024

Few did agree with Kurt’s first-down suggestion, though. They found it insane that the current regulations equating a blocked punt to an onside kick were ridiculous.

I feel like regardless if the Cowboys touch it or not, the Bengals have to still get a first down when they recover or it should be a turnover on downs. Making it the same rule as an onside kick is just insane — Kacey Reed (@ilovekwiktrip) December 10, 2024

While this debate is expected to rage on in the coming weeks, the key highlight has to be Joe Burrow. The Bengals QB has continued his incredible run of form as he is now at 33 TDs scored.

The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, remain a lackluster outfit. Currently, at 5-8, they will have to let this season go before igniting their Super Bowl hopes again next year.