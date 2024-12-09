“Another Example Of How The Chiefs Get Every Call”: Former Raiders LB Hits Out at Officiating Errors in the Chargers Game

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) celebrates with teammate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Perception is reality” is a common phrase alluding to the truth being subjective to every individual person. Whether you consider the expression to be accurate is neither here nor there. What’s certain, though, is that there’s a perception among NFL fans of the Kansas City Chiefs receive favorable officiating. And every questionable call to their benefit only fuels the narrative.

Late in the second quarter of Sunday Night Football, Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Kristian Fulton was whistled for pass interference against wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster appeared to shove Fulton to the ground prior to Fulton committing the infraction. In former Raiders’ linebacker Will Compton’s mind, the penalty only confirmed what everyone knows.

Compton’s comments came after Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe blasted officials for charging an unnecessary roughness penalty to Kansas City in the first quarter. Fans in Compton’s comment section were split between accusing him of anti-Chiefs bias and supporting his post.

Points were at a premium in the first half of SNF, but the Fulton penalty enabled Kansas City to score a touchdown and lead 13-0 at halftime. The Chargers changed things by scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter to claim a 14-13 advantage. Los Angeles holds a 17-16 edge with 4:35 remaining in regulation.

Referees have been struggling on Sunday Night Football

Neither team has seemed to be pleased with tonight’s officiating crew. Fulton was the subject of another potential whistle on Kansas City’s penultimate possession of the opening half. He got tangled up with DeAndre Hopkins on a deep route, but no flag was thrown. Officials deemed the pass uncatchable, which Chiefs fans did not appreciate.

A play similar to Smith-Schuster’s on Los Angeles’ second drive of the second half set the Kansas City faithful off even more. Chiefs safety Justin Reid impeded Chargers wide receiver Quenton Johnston’s ability to receive a Justin Herbert throw, resulting in a 39-yard gain on pass interference.

The infraction helped Los Angeles score their second touchdown of the game.

At the time of writing, there have been 15 accepted penalties (KC – 8, LA – 7) on SNF. The Chiefs have lost 98 yards on their infractions compared to the Chargers’ 50 yards. Most of that disparity can be attributed to Reid’s long pass interference mention above. With such closeness between their numbers, it’s hard for either side to complain too much about what has transpired.