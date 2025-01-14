“A Little Disrespectful to Think That Deion (Sanders) Can Only Coach His Son”: Analyst Shoots Down Shedeur-Deion-Dallas Cowboys Rumors

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There’s been absurd chatter on the internet about the Cowboys potentially drafting Shedeur Sanders, fueled by talks with Deion for the head coaching role. Some are even throwing out trade packages Dallas could offer Tennessee (holder of the No. 1 pick), claiming Dak Prescott isn’t the right guy for the team. The speculation got one analyst so upset that he called out those NFL fans and analysts, questioning if only Deion could coach his son.

Advertisement

Adam the Bull, as he’s known online, went on his show Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show to offer his perspective. His crew was discussing how realistic it seems that Deion could make the jump to the NFL. While they agreed it’s unlikely, Adam went on a small rant directed at the audience.

“I do think it’s a little disrespectful to both Deion and Shedeur Sanders to think that Deion can only coach his son, and that Shedeur can only play with his dad.”

It’s a good point, but one that Deion has kind of already addressed. He was quoted saying his NFL interest would “only” be to coach his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. So, in a way, people are just going off of what Coach Prime said. Still, Adam has a point. It’s been quite some time since Deion made those comments. Maybe his mindset has shifted since then.

Deion joining the Cowboys is still a baseless rumor that was started by Stephen A. Smith. Nobody has confirmed or denied his interest in the team. As of now, it’s under the assumption that he will continue to be the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes next season.

Potential landing spots for Shedeur

Shedeur has fallen in odds to be the No. 1 overall pick, according to DK Sportsbook. Cam Ward is now at -150 to go to Tennessee, while Shedeur sits at +120. There’s no secret about where he’s likely to land — either Tennessee or Cleveland. While not the biggest markets, both are in desperate need of help at quarterback.

The Cowboys could enter the sweepstakes, but it would require a hefty trade package to move up to No. 1 or No. 2. We’re talking multiple draft picks, including a first-rounder, and likely Dak Prescott. Adam the Bull notes this is a risk the Cowboys probably shouldn’t take.

“Let’s say they hired Deion and traded up for Shedeur. Why would you trade Dak? If you’re Deion, I don’t want my kid playing as a rookie in the NFL.”