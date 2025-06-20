“Dallas Cowboys Have No Running Attack”: NFL Analyst Isn’t Sure About Jerry Jones’ Team Bouncing Back as a Top 10 Scoring Offense

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys head into the 2025 NFL season still reeling from one of the most underwhelming campaigns in recent franchise history. As has become the norm of late, the Cowboys started the 2024 season with postseason hopes, possibly culminating in a long-awaited Super Bowl victory. But as it turned out, their campaign ended with a losing record, Mike McCarthy’s exit, and a brutal 2–7 home mark.

Advertisement

While many factors contributed to the team’s downfall, one area stood out consistently as a liability: the run game. Despite CeeDee Lamb logging his third straight 100-catch season and kicker Brandon Aubrey setting an NFL record with 14 field goals of 50-plus yards, the Cowboys’ offense lacked balance, and it showed over the course of the season.

The unit finished 26th in EPA per rush and relied heavily on a pass-first script, which became increasingly predictable and unsustainable, especially late in games. Unsurprisingly, the Cowboys soon fell out of playoff contention, marking the start of a new chapter under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Talking about Schottenheimer, he is a coach who comes with years of experience as an offensive coordinator under revered coaches. He has also been someone who’s long leaned on a strong run game, which is why he is now tasked with fixing a backfield that’s being widely panned by analysts.

“They have no running attack, let’s just be real about it,” said NFL analyst Denny Carter on a recent NBC show, referring to the current rotation of Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and rookie Jaydon Blue. “Come on, man,” Carter added, clearly unimpressed with the names on paper.

It’s not just Carter expressing doubt. Fellow analyst and panellist on the show, Kyle Dvorchak, also chimed in with tempered expectations, saying, “What do they have this year? One of the worst backfields in the NFL.”

Meanwhile, Dvorchak acknowledged that Dallas still has a competent offensive line and top-tier receiving talent in Lamb and newly acquired George Pickens, which could allow Dak Prescott to rack up fantasy numbers. That said, he also highlighted that it’s hardly a reliable indicator of real-world success.

So, what did Jerry Jones and the Cowboys do to improve their ground game? On the surface, not much. They let Rico Dowdle — their only 1,000-yard rusher in 2024 — walk in free agency to the Panthers along with Ezekiel Elliott, who had returned on a one-year deal.

In their place, Dallas signed Williams and Sanders, both of whom have failed to recapture past form. Williams posted a 64.6 PFF rushing grade over his last three seasons in Denver, while Sanders has been in steady decline since his peak 2022 season in Philadelphia.

As for the draft, the Cowboys added Jaydon Blue in the fifth round — a speedster with receiving upside but not someone built to carry a full NFL workload or serve as a between-the-tackles threat. Something, a PFF report made it clear too: “He’s never been a workhorse type of back.”

These factors leave Dallas in a similar spot as 2024 — a team with passing firepower but a glaring weakness in offensive balance.

While there is food for thought over whether Jerry Jones should have traded up and gone all in for Ashton Jeanty at the draft, the roster holes seem too many. Even if the revamped offensive line and new coaching staff inject some efficiency, it’s hard to envision them as a top-10 scoring offense without a reliable run game.

That’s the concern shared across analyst desks — and one Schottenheimer must solve if this team is to avoid another lost season.

Until then, as Carter bluntly put it, “They’re not going to run the ball at all.” And if that holds true, any bounce-back for Jerry Jones’ Cowboys may be more of a fantasy than reality.