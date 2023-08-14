A Year Before Signing $1,310,000 Deal With the Chiefs, Tom Brady’s Former Backup Blaine Gabbert Dropped the Moolah on a Massive Tampa Mansion

Blaine Gabbert earned quite a reputation while playing the backup QB role for NFL legend Tom Brady during his stint at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, now he has taken a significant leap by signing a $1,310,000 deal with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs this season.

Interestingly, just a year before this new career move to the Kansas City Chiefs, Gabbert and his wife Bekah made headlines for a different kind of move. They invested around $4.1 million in a breathtaking waterfront mansion located on Davis Islands in Tampa.

Inside Blaine Gabbert’s $4.1 Million Waterfront Abode in Tampa

In a bold move a year before inking a lucrative $1.31 million deal with the Chiefs, Blaine Gabbert, famed as Tom Brady’s former backup during his Tampa Bay Buccaneers days, splurged an astounding $4.1 million on a sprawling waterfront mansion located on the scenic Davis Islands.

The house was constructed in 2013 and boasts an impressive 4,127 square feet of living space. Property records from Hillsborough County, as per Bizjournals, had confirmed the purchase last year. The records revealed that the Gabberts secured a substantial $2.66 million mortgage from Cross Country Mortgage LLC.

The lavish abode is a true embodiment of luxury. The Tampa home boasts four lavish bedrooms and a grand total of five and a half opulent bathrooms. Although, he has secured his move to the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes, Gabbert’s investment in this magnificent residence relates to his strong ties to Tampa. Moreover, the property also turned out to be a huge reason why Blaine is now considered a true superhero.

Blaine Gabbert’s Off-Field Heroics

Back in December 2022, amidst fame and fortune, Blaine Gabbert proved he’s not just a football star but a real-life hero. Apparently, Gabbert found himself in the midst of a dramatic rescue effort after a helicopter crashed close to his ‘humble abode’ in Florida’s Hillsborough Bay. Jet skiing with his two brothers, Gabbert heard a faint noise, which prompted him to investigate.

Later in a press conference, Gabbert explained the scenario when he reached the site. What they discovered was a “crew boat in the water that had broken up into four pieces”. The Tampa Police Department cleared that what Gabbert and his brothers discovered was a crashed helicopter, broken into four pieces, with passengers in need of help. “It looked like they were in duress.” Gabbert stated,

“It was pretty chilly yesterday in the water, so you didn’t want to have them in there for too long. I was in the right place, right time. The credit really goes out to the Tampa PD, fire department, sheriff’s department, because they were there within five seconds. It was pretty remarkable”.

Tampa Police said that it was a helicopter that experienced power loss. This made the pilot lead to an emergency water landing near the Davis Islands Yacht Club. Gabbert’s actions, along with the swift response of first responders, saved the day. This incident, beyond his on-field achievements, revealed the heroic nature of Blaine Gabbert.