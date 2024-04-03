"I Grabbed a Single Leg &...": Michael Chandler Once Revealed How He Literally Slammed Blaine Gabbert at a Party

In a conversation on ‘Bussin With The Boys’ three years ago, Michael Chandler recounted an incident where he physically overpowered Blaine Gabbert at a party. The topic came up when the hosts, Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, raised a particular misconception among football players who believe they can overpower wrestlers due to their larger physiques.

Advertisement

The three-time Bellator Lightweight champ dismissed the notion and humorously recounted lifting and slamming Tom Brady’s former backup QB onto his back during a wrestling party at Jon Gissinger’s house. While he clarified that it was all in jest, Will Crompton hinted that the competitive spirit football players bring to face wrestlers is not really “joking around“.

“(Jon Gissinger) was like, ‘Hey! Wrestle with this guy’, cause I’m like 157-pounder, and Blain’s like 200 something pounds. But it was like one of those things where I grabbed a single leg and like lifted him up and didn’t mean to make anything happen….,” Chandler narrated.

Advertisement

Building on his story, Chandler expressed reluctance about the idea of slamming Blaine Gabbert on his back or being perceived as having beaten a now two-time Super Bowl winner. He also showered praise on the NFL star, who was about to play as a backup for Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV.

When Taylor Lewan Delved Into Blaine Gabbert’s “Watch Daddy Sling It” Story

In 2018, during Gabbert’s Tennessee days, his teammate Taylor Lewan shared a hilarious anecdote about the star QB. The Titans were lined up to face the Colts in their season finale with hopes of securing a playoff spot; however, they suffered a disappointing 33-17 loss. Many felt that Gabbert was to blame since he threw a couple of interceptions, but Lewan’s hilarious description of Gabbert’s unwavering confidence during the game took the NFL world by storm.

Lewan reminisced about Blaine Gabbert’s cocky nature when filling in for the injured quarterback, Marcus Mariota. And just as the season finale came close, Gabbert boldly claimed that he would overpower their defense, only to throw a pick-six. Surprisingly, it also wasn’t the first pick-six he threw. However, in week 17, as Taylor Lewan states, Gabbert’s confidence soared to new heights.

“You boys just hold’em up. Watch Daddy sling it,” Lewan quoted Blaine Gabbert.

Advertisement

This bravado backfired spectacularly, resulting in yet another pick-6 interception. Talk about confidence, right? That was bold of Gabbert, rallying the team and then tossing that pick-6, must’ve been a real rollercoaster for the teammates in the locker room.