Aaron Donald Admits TJ Watt Was Brushed Off Of a Few DPOY Titles

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been a beast throughout his career in the NFL. However, he might be the best defensive player in the league, but besides him Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers TJ Watt is another name that stands out.

Aaron Donald recently dropped a bombshell by announcing his retirement while being at the peak of his career. It was a surprise to many but what followed was his first interview post-retirement, alongside his wife, Erica Donald, where he talked about his retirement and his life after football.

During the interview, Erica asked a thought-provoking question to Aaron, asking if there is anyone in the league who could potentially replace him in the league. Without hesitation, Donald pointed to another legendary defensive player TJ Watt. He showered praise on Watt’s consistency, highlighting his ability to rack up impressive stats year after year.

Aaron Donald lauded Watt for consistently delivering 15 sacks , 20 tackles for loss, and couple for interceptions. Yet, despite Watt’s stellar record, Aaron feels he has been unjustly overlooked for the Defensive Player of the Year award on many occasions. The formers Rams DT stated,

“I felt like he should’ve won a couple more Defensive Player of the Year Awards; he kind of got snubbed a couple times, I ain’t gonna lie.”

He even stated that a defensive player looking to achieve something big in the league, should compare his stats with TJ watt. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, has played three fewer seasons than Aaron Donald, but his stats are almost as impressive. However, he hasn’t won as many awards as the former Rams star.

Aaron Donald Believes He Was MVP Material in 2018

In 10 seasons, Aaron Donald racked up 111.0 sacks, 543 tackles, and 260 QB Hits. TJ Watt isn’t far behind, with 96.5 sacks, 401 tackles, and 198 QB hits in seven seasons. However, Donald has more awards and honors, including three Defensive Player of the Year awards, one Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and 10 Pro Bowl selections. In comparison, Watt has one Defensive Player of the Year award and six Pro Bowl selections.

Aaron Donald wasn’t just critical of TJ Watt’s awards as he also felt he himself deserved the MVP award in the 2018 season, which went to Patrick Mahomes. Donald had a stellar season with 20.5 sacks, 59 tackles, and 25 tackles for loss, leading his team to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they lost 13-3 to the New England Patriots.

Donald also believes that MVP awards often favor quarterbacks in the league. He disagrees with this approach because he thinks it’s unfair to assume that only quarterbacks can have standout seasons every year. In his view, the award should go to the best player overall, not just the best quarterback.