“Aaron Rodgers’ Arm Talent Is Second to None,” Jets Teammate Claims

After finishing his debut season in the Big Apple with just four snaps, Aaron Rodgers is now poised to stage a remarkable comeback in 2024. However, the controversies surrounding him haven’t been very helpful, from outrageous political comments to his recent absence from the minicamp. Yet, his teammate, DJ Reed, recently shared that the four-time MVP has been nothing but influential, almost always showcasing his athletic prowess and leadership qualities.

During a recent episode of “The Official Jets Podcast,” DJ Reed delved deep into the impact that Rodgers has had on the entire team. It’s not just about his performance; the QB apparently elevated the level of play for everyone on the team. Reed also didn’t hold back in complimenting Rodgers’ exceptional throwing skills.

“When you go against AR, everybody around him seems better,” the star cornerback said. “The receivers feel better, the tight ends feel better, the running back feels better. It just seems like everybody ups their game more… AR is a Hall of Fame quarterback for a reason. As far as his arm talent, it’s second to none in my opinion.”

Additionally, Reed mentioned that Rodgers’ mental sharpness is what truly sets him apart. It becomes evident when he faces the QB during practice sessions. Reed believes that Rodgers can easily dissect the defense’s intentions, and even when they change their strategy, the four-time MVP is already aware of it.

“He knows the looks, he knows what coverage we’re in, and he’s going to get to what he wants to get to. If you make a play on it, you make a play on it, but he’s going to get to the weakness of the coverage, which a lot of quarterbacks are not really good at doing. He understands like what we’re in, like if we communicate something, he knows like, ‘Oh, this is that, so we’re going to get to this,'” continued the Jets CB.

During Rodgers’ recovery process, his dedication to rehabilitation was quite inspiring. When he wasn’t cleared for full-contact play, the QB stayed actively involved by mentoring players in the locker room and on the sidelines. Now that he’s back on the field, the hype is even more intense, and rightfully so.

Teammates Find It Challenging to Anticipate Rodgers’ No-Look Throws

During the same interview, Reed explored aspects of defending against his QB teammate, particularly speaking about Rodgers’ no-look passes. In zone coverage, where defenders typically track the quarterback’s eyes to predict throws, Rodgers’ ability to mislead with his gaze creates an obstacle. Reed advised fellow defenders not to be fixated on Rodgers’ eye movements, as they can be quite deceptive.

“It makes it tough for sure, especially the no-look passing. When you’re playing zone, you’re thinking he’s looking this way, and he’s throwing to the opposite side. It affects the safeties,” Reed said. “When you’re throwing no-look passes like that, it’s just different… Exactly where I’ve got to think sometimes if you’re watching AR’s eyes, it’s not helping you at all. Actually, I’ll be telling the safeties, like, ‘Don’t just stay on your landmark, bro. Like, don’t look at his eyes, because his eyes are gonna deceive you.”

Undoubtedly, Rodgers will elevate the Jets’ offensive performance when the 2024 season commences. Plus, he also presents challenges to opposing defenses that few quarterbacks can rival. Therefore, the veteran QB’s comeback in peak condition brings some hope for the team — the same team that has the longest-standing playoff drought in the NFL.