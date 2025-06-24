“I Want to Help You”: Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About How He is Mentoring Rookie Will Howard

Thanks to a series of events that involved a “once in a lifetime” trip to Egypt, a darkness retreat in southern Oregon, and the New York Jets’ firing of Robert Saleh, Aaron Rodgers will spend the final days of his NFL career with his third team in four seasons. Nevertheless, after garnering a reputation for being one of the diva-like personas in NFL history, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer is now prepared to pay it forward and give back to the game of football before walking off into the sunset.

Despite having a reputation for seeking accommodations with every roster that he’s been a part of, the former Green Bay Packer is now aiming to shift the focus away from himself and assist his new team in any way possible. In stating that he had entered Pittsburgh’s locker room with a sense of “humility,” Rodgers explained on the Pat McAfee Show that he had informed his new coaches about his desire not to “interrupt the room” with his presence.

Seeing as this will be his last go around, the 41-year-old veteran is hoping to pass something along to the next generation of signal callers for the Steelers.

“I wanna help those guys out… Will Howard is a rookie. I pulled him aside during one of the days and I said, “Listen. I want to help you as much as possible, but I’m not gonna overstep my bounds. If you want assistance, I’m here, buddy. I want to help you,” Rodgers explained.

Even though he’s managed to secure four MVP awards and 10 Pro Bowl nominations, Rodgers maintained that improving Howard’s odds of success would be “an incredible achievement for me.” The former Buckeye reportedly impressed both Rodgers and Pittsburgh’s staff early on in camp, and now figures to be the developmental focus of the quarterback room for the remainder of Rodgers’ time.

Suffice to say, the rookie has been more than appreciative of the gesture, and made sure to clarify as much when speaking with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko.

“Aaron’s been just so willing to help me. He’s like, ‘Literally, as much or as little as you want me to help you, like, I’ll be there.’ He’s already given me tips, little things here and there––even in the meeting room, on the field, in my drops, different little things… Everything I can learn from that guy is, you know, invaluable,“Howard said.

After his departure, the Steelers will be left to fend for themselves once again at the quarterback position. Thankfully, the Green Bay legend is willing to let go of the past and assist his former Super Bowl rivals.

For now, Rodgers will get to enjoy what McAfee described as being a “college-like atmosphere” in Pittsburgh. Given the veteran’s affinity for various substances, it may just be the perfect place for his retirement after all.