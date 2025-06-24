Aaron Rodgers Names the Steelers Star Who “Is a Big Reason” He’s in Pittsburgh This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t Aaron Rodgers’ first choice this offseason. And the feeling was mutual coming out of the Steel City. But they’ve found each other, and now they’re looking to make the most of it. Surely, the Steelers’ consistency and reputation as one of the league’s most respected franchises played a role in Rodgers’ decision.

Advertisement

But it’s likely had more to do with the coaching staff and roster. Mike Tomlin was clearly a key figure in the pursuit of Rodgers, and the QB probably looked at Pittsburgh’s lineup and saw at least some potential to make something happen in what’s likely to be his final NFL season.

The biggest draw on that roster was likely the pairing of George Pickens and DK Metcalf, which quickly became a solo act for Metcalf when Pickens was traded. According to Rodgers, he and Metcalf have been in contact for some time, and he said Metcalf was a “big reason” he’s now in the Steel City.

“On offense, there is good leadership. DK is a lead-by-example guy. And he’s a big reason that I’m in Pittsburgh as well,” Rodgers said on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

“Conversations that we had, and just the kind of person that he is. At the start of the year, I didn’t really know DK at all. He’s like, ‘I work out at 6 AM every day.’ I’m like okay, already this guy’s disciplined, this guy has a drive. I said, ‘How about 8 o’clock, because I have to drive from Malibu to UCLA.’ (Laughs) He said, ‘Yeah, that’s fine.'”

“DK Metcalf is a lead by example guy.. He’s a big reason why I’m in Pittsburgh as well” @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ATV7GxzHsk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 24, 2025

Obviously, Metcalf is a great player, but what really impressed Rodgers about him was his character. He only arrived in Pittsburgh a few months ago, and Rodgers is talking about him like he’s one of the team leaders already. That says a lot.

“He’s not just a specimen, but he’s a really solid human being. He’s a solid, solid dude. And he leads by example. The way he practices, you know, that’s one of the most encouraging things is the room goes how the top dog goes, and when DK catches the ball and finishes 60 yards to the end zone, it makes everybody else wanna do the same thing.”

Behind Metcalf, who had a slightly down year in 2024 with 66 catches for 992 yards and five TDs, there is a lot of potential. But not much of it has been proven. Sure, there is 33-year-old Robert Woods, but how much he has left in the tank is dubious after a few down years. Then, there’s 2024 rookie Roman Wilson and 26-year-old speedster Calvin Austin.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Jaylen Warren should also see a lot of looks in the short and intermediate passing game. If Wilson and Austin can develop into quality players, it’s not a bad group. If not, Metcalf is going to be seeing a lot of doubles in 2025.