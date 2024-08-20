Aaron Rodgers’ Biographer Decodes Why Brett Favre Mistreated Rodgers During the Rookie Years

NYT best-selling author Ian O’Connor’s unauthorized biography, Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, is making waves in the NFL. The book initially drew attention for its revealing details about Rodgers’ strained relationship with his family. Now, the focus has shifted back to the on-field dynamics, as O’Connor delves into the intricacies of Brett Favre’s relationship with Rodgers in his rookie years.

Interestingly, Rodgers, the 23rd pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, joined the Packers when Favre was nearing the end of his storied career. This situation placed extra pressure on Favre, who was “expected to train his replacement” and effectively “expedite his own departure,” explained O’Connor in “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” podcast.

As a result, Favre ‘never had any intention of teaching Aaron anything,’ the author remarked, adding:

“So I could see it from his perspective, but he [Favre] treated him really poorly those first couple of years. The third year, I think the relationship started to get better. It’s funny because I think now their relationship is pretty good because Aaron got kicked out almost in the way Brett got kicked out. I understand Aaron wanted the trade, but they wanted to move on to Jordan Love just like the Packers back in the day wanted to move on to Aaron.”

However, Favre had his own reasons for not wanting to “teach” Rodgers. Back in 2015, the Hall of Fame quarterback famously remarked, “You’re not a babysitter,” during an interview, hinting that the responsibility was on rookies like Rodgers to practice self-learning. Favre further emphasized, “Nowhere does it say that you have to take that guy under your wing and teach him the ropes.”

Despite a lack of meaningful support, Rodgers absorbed his lessons and earned the starting quarterback role from Favre in 2008. Interestingly, Favre started every Packers game from September 20, 1992, to January 20, 2008, which included a streak of 253 games.

Over the next 15 years, Rodgers achieved success with the Packers, including a Super Bowl XLV victory, where he earned MVP honors. As a senior QB, Rodgers embraced a leadership style that differed from Favre’s. Before transitioning to the Jets in 2023, Rodgers made it a priority to foster a positive relationship with Jordan Love, drawing from his experience with Favre.

Rodgers treated Love a “lot better”: Ian O’Connor

Rodgers, who wasn’t given the starting job until his fourth season, found himself in a similar position as Favre in 2020. That was when the Packers drafted Jordan Love. Fresh off winning the MVP in 2020, the 10-time Pro Bowler made it a point to treat the young Jordan Love with respect, explained O’Conner, adding:

“Rodgers treated him a lot better than he got treated by Brett Favre, that’s for sure. And I think Jordan Love really appreciated that, and Aaron understood what it felt like to be in that position.”

Rodgers and Favre represent quarterbacks from different schools of thought—one emphasizing self-learning, while the other focuses on mentorship. Meanwhile, Jordan Love now carries the responsibility of continuing the legacy left by these iconic quarterbacks.