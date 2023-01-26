Aaron Rodgers Blames “Ever-Offended Woke Culture” For Portraying Him as a Villain

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after an interception was nullified by a Detroit Lions penalty during the third quarter Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 20-16. Packers08 2

The name Aaron Rodgers is famous all across America, and even in other nations. While many know his name for being one of the best QBs in the NFL, he does have some other tags attached to him. Apart from his football skills, he’s known to be a fan of Ayahuasca and spiritual journeys. The one thing he clearly does not like being known or judged for is his anti-vaccination policy.

During his daily appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, Rodgers blames the ‘woke’ community for villainizing him. He says, “There’s heroes and villains in sports and entertainment, and I think, because of my stance on COVID and maybe some other things, I’ve been cast as the villain. Especially the last few years. And so, that is the way that a lot of things I say are often interpreted.”

“This woke culture wants to be offended by everything. You just go online and find something you don’t agree with. ‘I’m offended! How can you possibly say that?’ I don’t really care. I don’t care who it’s coming from or who said it,” Rodgers adds.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes gets injured the same day Jackson Mahomes returns to his old self, fans draw tragic conclusions

Aaron Rodgers to potentially become a free agent for the first time in his life

Aaron Rodgers has spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Even though he has 2 years left on his contract with the Packers, rumors of him potentially joining a new team or retiring are rising. In fact, even Rodgers hasn’t denied such rumors and has repeatedly said he needs time to figure out his future moves.

While thinking about his decision, he is also meeting with the Packers consistently. The objective seems to be finding a situation wherein he can continue playing for them. Whether that is still a possibility is not known. However, Rodgers has already embraced the idea of playing for a new team, which could be taken as a possible hint.

After 18 years of wearing the same uniform, it will be weird for fans to see him in a different color. Especially the Cheesheads. They have only just started recovering from the heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Lions. One that cost them their playoff spot. Their star QB too, it would seem.

Rodgers has a number of potential landing spots across the league, ones with great offensive talent in them. All they need is for Rodgers to come in and throw his way to a Super Bowl. If the Packers wish to keep Rodgers, they’ll have to pull out some magical rabbit that will convince Rodgers that the Packers can still win. An exciting postseason awaits.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Playoff Record : Chief’s QB knockout stage record suggest the Kansas City Chiefs might just fancy their chances against the Bengals