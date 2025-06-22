“Man Is Going to Write ‘F T P’ in Nail Polish”: Caleb Williams’ Harsh Criticism of Packers Amuses Redditors

Did you know the first-ever ejection in an NFL game happened during a matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers? That pretty much tells you everything you need to know about the rivalry. It’s also the oldest in NFL history and one of the fiercest. So it’s no surprise that rising stars like Caleb Williams (selected first overall by Chicago last year) don’t take long to throw themselves into the mix.

Williams had a mostly up-and-down rookie campaign. It wasn’t always pretty, but he capped the season with a statement win at Green Bay. The icing on the cake? That victory snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Packers — a win that couldn’t have been more satisfying for Bears fans.

And to make it even sweeter for them, it seems Williams didn’t take too kindly to the cheeseheads in Green Bay. He recently had some scathing remarks about the team and its fanbase during an appearance at Fanatics Fest.

“I mean, they suck. After the game, after we won at Lambeau — 1-0 at Lambeau — we tried to do the Lambeau Leap, tried to jump into the crowd where our fans were. [Packers fans] just started throwing everything at you, push you off,” Williams said.

It certainly doesn’t sound like the most pleasant review of the fanbase. But should Williams really be so surprised that the home crowd didn’t want the away team copying their patented Lambeau Leap? After all, these teams are massive rivals. Stealing their signature move was never going to be met with open arms, even if the Bears were trying to do it in front of their own fan section.

That said, when NFL fans on Reddit saw Williams’ comments, they joked about how the Packers might retaliate. Among other things.

“Green Bay will not take this message lightly Caleb,” one wrote. “Well f*ck Caleb Williams,” another commented.

One fan also joked about how Williams might hit back at the Green Bay faithful.

“Man is going to write ‘F T P’ in nail polish on all his fingernails just to really hurt their feelings,” they joked.

“I’m a Packers fan and I’d love that. So spicy,” someone responded.

Ever since Williams entered the league, one of the biggest things fans have made fun of him for is the fact that he paints his nails. He does it as a tribute to his mother, who worked as a nail technician throughout her life. But fans have taken the feminine attribute at face value and run with it.

So far, Williams is 1-0 against the Packers at Lambeau in his young career. After this comment, all eyes will certainly be on him to see if he can make it 2-0 in Week 14 this season. He’s either just planted himself as one of the biggest figures in the rivalry for years to come or handed Green Bay fans some extra ammo to trash him next time. Whatever happens, get ready for fireworks when the time comes.