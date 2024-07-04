Aaron Rodgers Can’t Miss Camp Just Because His “Wacky YouTube Reddit-Laden Brain” Wanted to See Pyramids: Nick Wright

Nick Wright (In-Picture) and Aaron Rodgers. Pictures taken from: USA TODAY Sports and First Things First.

Aaron Rodgers’ absence from the New York Jets‘ mandatory minicamp has stirred up quite the controversy. Head coach Robert Saleh initially called it “unexcused,” but recent reports from the Jets’ front office paint a different picture. They claim Rodgers had a pre-planned trip to Egypt, and they were aware and fine with it. This conflicting information has left FS1 Analyst Nick Wright puzzled.

Wright believes it’s time for Rodgers himself to “clear the air.” On a recent episode of Fox Sports’ “First Things First,” Wright delved into the quarterback’s situation in New York.

According to reports, Rodgers booked this Egyptian excursion during his recovery from his 2023 Achilles tear, wanting something to look forward to. He apparently has “long admired Egyptian culture.” But Wright suggests the actual reason could fall anywhere on a wide spectrum. While he suggests Rodgers could get some grace for missing the minicamp because he had to “donate a kidney to save the life of a relative,” he doesn’t think an answer in this range would get him any grace,

“If the answer is ‘It was the only time on the schedule, the Egyptologist would tell me about the Tartania. So, I had to go…’ My whacky YouTube Reddit Laden Brain had to go see these pyramids for myself because I think a different society built them.”

Wright even suggested other potential reasons, ranging from attending a relative’s baby shower to seeking a “quiet retreat” before the season. However, the main emphasis was that Rodgers needed to explain his absence, given the importance of the upcoming season for the Jets.

Reports: Why did Aaron Rodgers Miss New York Jets’ Mandatory Minicamp?

The mystery surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ absence from the New York Jets’ mandatory minicamp has finally been unraveled. SNY’s Connor Hughes shed light on the situation, revealing that Rodgers was on a pre-planned trip to Egypt during the camp.

According to Hughes, Rodgers booked this Egyptian getaway while recovering from his Achilles tear last season. The quarterback, apparently a long-time admirer of Egyptian culture, wanted something to look forward to during his grueling rehabilitation process.

When the minicamp dates were announced, Rodgers reportedly informed the Jets about the scheduling conflict. Surprisingly, the team didn’t take issue with his planned absence. Even more interesting, Hughes reports that Rodgers’ teammates were also on board with his decision.

“Hysteria over Rodgers’ whereabouts emerged largely because of the way the absence was announced. From the Jets perspective: They did not want to set a precedent for players missing mandatory workouts for pre-planned trips.” Conner Hughes explained.

Hughes emphasized that the Jets’ approach “discounted Rodgers’ near-perfect attendance throughout the voluntary portion of the offseason program.” Moreover, looking ahead, the Jets’ front office remains confident that Rodgers will be present when training camp kicks off.