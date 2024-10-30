Mike Florio Suspects Aaron Rodgers Wants to Move on From Jets Before Trade Deadline: “It’s His Way Out”

Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Trade chatter in the NFL is heating up. With the league’s trade deadline passing roughly six days from now (Nov. 5, 4:00 p.m. E.T.), contenders are running out of time to upgrade their rosters for a championship chase.

So far, we’ve seen three of the AFC’s best teams – the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens – acquire a wide receiver. The Chiefs also added a defensive end, Josh Uche, from the New England Patriots. Another AFC franchise, the New York Jets, also traded for a wide receiver in recent weeks, reuniting Davante Adams with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

At 2-6, the Jets have a steep hill to climb if they’re going to make the playoffs. A loss on Thursday to the Houston Texans could essentially end their season. And if that defeat occurs, NBC’s Mike Florio expects New York to consider the unthinkable: parting ways with the 40-year-old Rodgers.

“If [New York loses]… [and] if a starting quarterback on a contending team gets injured this weekend, does Aaron Rodgers the quarterback go to Aaron Rodgers the general manager and ask for a trade?… if that would happen, does Aaron Rodgers get trade?… I think, at some level, he’d want [to be]… it’s his way out. It’s his way to try to finish his career with a positive note.”

Florio referenced the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2011 campaign, where they scooped the disgruntled Carson Palmer away from the Cincinnati Bengals, as a reason to believe his theory could unfold. A similar situation unfolding with Rodgers isn’t impossible, but is unlikely. Florio even acknowledged as much moments later.

Mike Florio believes there’s “too much baggage” for a contender to get Aaron Rodgers

In his prime, there were no teams – except maybe those employing Peyton Manning and Tom Brady – who wouldn’t have jumped at the chance to land Rodgers. However, every week that passes pulls Rodgers a little further from his heyday. And in 2024, Rodgers has made more news for his off-field activities than on-field success.

Add a loss to the now 2-6 New England Patriots in Week 8 to his name, and what confidence should contending teams have in his ability to beat other playoff-level squads? Not much, which is why Florio doesn’t think any trade involving Rodgers will actually transpire.

“I really do think, at this point, any team that would suffer the season-ending injury… you just go next man up. There’s just too much baggage right now with Aaron Rodgers… when you compare current skill level with all the crap you’ve got to deal with… I can’t imagine there’s a team out there… [that] will want to bring ‘The Aaron Rodgers Show’ to town.”

New York’s next three games are at home versus the Texans (Week 9), Indianapolis Colts (Week 10) and Seattle Seahawks (Week 12). They may need to win all of them to have a realistic shot at the playoffs.