“Aaron Rodgers Figuratively Exiles Anyone Who Crosses Him in His Inner Circle”: Mike Florio

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A brand new biography of Aaron Rodgers is out this summer. The book by the best-selling sports author Ion O’Conner spills some previously unknown secrets of Rodgers’s relationship with his family.

Advertisement

O’Connor is known for his unbiased reporting and books on the lives of top NFL coaches like Bill Belichick and Mike Krzyzewski. Being a former sports reporter, O’Connor presents an independent take on the lives of his subjects.

This time he explored the depths of Rodgers’s life. The book reveals major details about the QB’s time in the NFL and his struggles in his private life including his family.

Recently, Mike Florio talked about some details from the book. He discussed the chapters revealing secrets of Rodgers’s personal relations with his friends and family. He said:

“There’s a chapter called ‘The Island,’ which is a reference to the place that Aaron Rogers figuratively exiles anyone in his inner circle who crosses him in any way that he deems to be unforgivable.”

Florio was shocked by this behavior and linked it to Aaron’s inability to love unconditionally and forgive. He cites it as the main reason for Rodgers’s broken family.

“It’s just sad to see families broken by stubbornness by the inability to forgive and forget by a lack of unconditional love.”

Aaron Rodgers has had a complicated relationship with his parents, brothers, and grandmother. Rodgers cut off contact with his family for over a decade. Rodgers never talked about his family publically ever since.

Florio went on to talk about the passing of his own parents when he was young; and how he would love to ‘talk about the stuff that he (his father) experienced growing up’, if it was possible. According to him, Aaron (and everyone else) can learn from his life experience and find what he’s missing out on.

Florio’s advice to Rodgers is to mend his relationships with his family and give a few tips on how he can achieve it. However, he points out the one thing that’s stopping Rodgers from getting back together with his family.

“Aaron Rogers Feels All Twisted Up”: Mike Florio

Florio highlighted Aaron Rodgers‘ broken relationship with his grandmother who was a regular part of his life when he was growing up. He suggested Rodgers therapy to find a way to ‘build bridges’ with the family members.

Mike blames Aaron for keeping his ego ahead of his family and suggests he needs to keep the ‘bag down’ and mend his relationship with his family members.

“Aaron Rogers feels all twisted up about it. He just doesn’t know how to go about doing it because pride gets in the way. It helps to set that bag down.”

Rodgers is not known as the easiest guy to work with and taking a step to mend his relations with his family members might not be as easy as Mike suggested. But his recent meeting with his father might be a start.