Steelers Rookie QB Will Howard Looks Forward to a Season Playing With Veteran Aaron Rodgers

Most people would say the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t done much to improve their quarterback room over the last couple of months, unless you count drafting Will Howard in the sixth round. Howard did win a National Championship with Ohio State last year, but the eighth quarterback selected in the draft usually doesn’t have a big impact as a rookie. And he seems okay with that.

Howard didn’t play much in his first three years at Kansas State, but took the reins in his fourth year in 2023. However, he decided to play a fifth year in 2024, transferring to powerhouse Ohio State and winning their starting job. He paced the Big Ten in completion percentage (73.0), passing yards (4,010), and passing TDs (35) as he led the Buckeyes to the National Title. He also added 226 rushing yards and seven scores.

With rookie minicamp all wrapped up, Howard has already leapfrogged Skylar Thompson on Pittsburgh’s depth chart (not that it is saying much). He remains behind Mason Rudolph, however. And in a very honest moment, he said he would “love” to spend his rookie year behind Aaron Rodgers as well. The veteran has yet to sign anywhere and is still a possibility for the Steelers.

“Idolizing him growing up. And I don’t know what’s gonna happen, who knows. That’s all over my head, but I’d love to be in a room and learn from him. Again, who knows what’s gonna happen, I have no idea, that’s above my head,” said the rookie QB via Up & Adams.

That said, Howard is still confident in his own abilities. He believes he will eventually get a chance in the Steel City, and he believes that he is the type of “gritty” guy Steeler Nation is looking for to lead them into their next era.

“They need like a gritty guy. Growing up for me, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Big Ben, Big Ben was that guy. He was Pittsburgh. He was the Steel City, the blue-collar and gritty guy. And I want to be that, too,” Howard said.

“I want to bring that edge and that energy. I think I did a pretty good job of it at Ohio State, and I kind of like to pride myself on that, and I’m going to try and bring it to the Steel City.”

For now, Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent, and the Steelers are still open to adding him. Owner Art Rooney II recently said they’re willing to wait a little longer for the deliberate QB to make up his mind. Head coach Mike Tomlin, who has led the Rodgers recruitment effort, also mentioned that the “line of demarcation” for Rodgers’ signing would be the start of training camp.

That will be sometime in mid to late July, so there’s still plenty of time to wait. Rodgers gave us a bit of a hint recently when he adamantly responded “no” to a Saints fan asking if he would play in New Orleans. That suggests that, in his mind, if he does play in 2025, it will most likely be in Pittsburgh.