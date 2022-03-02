“Aaron Rodgers is making a lot of crap up”: Colin Cowherd claims Green Bay is protecting itself from the whims of MVP QB

Aaron Rodgers’ situation with the Green Bay Packers right now is extremely tumultuous, and Colin Cowherd has an interesting take on the whole situation.

After yet another MVP season culminated in a #1 seed, expectations were sky-high for the Packers entering the playoffs. Their team was healthy, they were clicking at the right time, but once again, they failed to perform in the playoffs. The 49ers ousted them in the divisional round, pulling off an upset not many saw coming.

That upset brought up major questions about the future of the Packers. Is Aaron Rodgers going to retire? Is he going to demand a trade to another team or work his way out? Davante Adams’ future with the Packers is also up in the air.

From NFL Now: Where do things stand with Aaron Rodgers and the #Packers? pic.twitter.com/lF7bAb3cWZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2022

Also Read: What is a franchise tag in the NFL? NFL players who could get the franchise tag in 2022

Colin Cowherd claims Green Bay is protecting itself against Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers’ next contract is going to be a big one. After back to back MVPs, Rodgers is reportedly looking for a contract that’s worth around $50 million.

If the Packers want to retain him and Davante Adams, they’ll probably have to place the franchise tag on their star wide receiver in order to satisfy both players’ demands. Adams is probably the league’s best receiver right now, and he wants a massive contract this offseason as well.

However, Rodgers still hasn’t made his intentions clear, and because of that Colin Cowherd believes the Packers are protecting themselves from Rodgers.

The Packers QB was the spotlight of a lot of media coverage this season, starting with the same rumors about his decision to leave Green Bay in the offseason and then moving into him ‘lying’ about his Covid-19 vaccine status.

“The Packers have no idea what Aaron Rodgers is doing. What they’re doing is protecting themselves.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/L1Iyw5Yk7G — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 1, 2022

Aaron Rodgers also had a cryptic Instagram post earlier this offseason, thanking his teammates and his now-ex Shailene Woodley in a way that would have you believing he was going to retire. His situation will be worth monitoring, and until then, it’s a guessing game.

Also Read: “I’ve been ghosting Peyton Manning for my entire NFL career”: When Cooper Kupp admitted to accidentally ignoring text messages from The Sheriff for years