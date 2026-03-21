Aaron Rodgers Marks Steelers Deal Anniversary Amid Uncertain Future in Mike McCarthy Era

Exactly one year ago today, Aaron Rodgers quietly arrived in Pittsburgh to finalize what would become one of the most closely watched quarterback moves of the 2025 offseason. The four-time MVP reportedly drove into the city incognito in a Chevy Malibu, a low-key entrance that contrasted sharply with the media storm that followed his eventual one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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Now, 12 months later, Rodgers once again finds himself at the center of uncertainty. Only this time, the question isn’t whether he’ll join the Steelers, but whether he’ll return at all.

The situation around Rodgers has grown more complicated following the departure of longtime head coach Mike Tomlin, who stepped down after Pittsburgh’s Wild Card loss. In his place, the Steelers hired former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, setting up a potential reunion between McCarthy and the quarterback he coached to a Super Bowl title in Green Bay.

Exactly 1 year ago Aaron Rodgers came to Pittsburgh. Incognito. Driving a Chevy Malibu. Now fast forward to a year later… -We don’t know if he’s gonna re-sign.

-He said it takes two to tango.

-It’s been reported that there have been no contract offers. What are we doing here? pic.twitter.com/XMPrUjQKzI — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 21, 2026

On paper, the familiarity should help Rodgers’ decision. But in practice, it has added another layer of complexity. Rodgers has acknowledged staying in contact with McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan, yet he has also made clear that no contract offer has been presented and no deadline has been set.

“I’m a free agent… there’s been no contract offer or anything, so there’s nothing that I’m having to debate between,” Rodgers said earlier this month, adding that “it takes two to tango.”

The lack of formal negotiations has left the Steelers and the rest of the league, waiting on a decision that Rodgers appears in no rush to make. While the front office has adopted a patient approach, reports from within the locker room suggest there is little debate among players about who they want under center in 2026: Rodgers.

There is a reason why Steelers players reportedly 'universally' want Aaron Rodgers back this year & the team is not only willing to wait for Rodgers to officially return but also reportedly did not pursue any other veteran free agent QB options this offseason such as Malik Willis… pic.twitter.com/mwfolJuX7U — Jack Sperry (@jack_sperry) March 21, 2026

According to multiple league insiders, Steelers players are “universally” in favor of bringing the veteran back. The team’s actions have backed up that sentiment. Pittsburgh has notably avoided pursuing other veteran quarterbacks in free agency, instead choosing to wait for Rodgers’ decision rather than explore alternatives such as Malik Willis or Kyler Murray.

The reason is simple: many inside the building believe Rodgers was one of the few consistent positives on an offense that struggled around him in 2025. Despite working with what was widely viewed as one of the league’s thinnest wide receiver groups, Rodgers still guided Pittsburgh to a top-15 scoring offense and a 10-7 record with a playoff berth.

Insiders around the league have reported that the Steelers remain “hopeful and optimistic” that Rodgers will return, and the team’s offseason strategy reflects that belief. Rather than aggressively pursuing replacements, Pittsburgh appears comfortable entering the spring with only young quarterback Will Howard and veteran backup Mason Rudolph under contract.

The approach mirrors last offseason, when Rodgers took until June to finalize his decision before signing his one-year deal. That precedent has fueled a growing sense of déjà vu around the league, with analysts debating how long the Steelers can afford to wait.

Still, from Pittsburgh’s perspective, the reasoning is clear. With an aging but still elite defensive core and a roster built to compete now, the Steelers believe Rodgers, armed with a stronger receiving group and reunited with McCarthy, offers their best chance at a deep playoff run.

One year after his quiet arrival, it seems Rodgers once again holds the key to Pittsburgh’s offseason. And just like last spring, the franchise and much of the NFL are waiting on him to make the first move.