“Out of the League in Two Years”: Jordan Love’s $75 Million Signing Bonus Divides NFL World

Jordan Love’s brief holdout finally came to an end after the Packers agreed to a 4-year, $220 million deal. While this averages out to $54 million per year, the $75 million signing bonus still places Love at the top of the list. This enormous deal has since sent a shockwave throughout the NFL world, especially considering that the QB has assumed the reins for just one year.

With the prominence of the position in today’s NFL and the fact that the team views Love as their franchise cornerstone, it’s not surprising they paid him well. After investing time and resources in his development, it only makes sense for the franchise to lock up the QB, given that the QB market isn’t getting any cheaper.

However, the most astonishing part of the deal is the record signing bonus. Many can’t seem to fathom this aspect of the agreement and have expressed reservations.

A few of them also argue that Love would wash out of the league after just two seasons, while others dubbed it “an insane deal,” a risky move that would put immense pressure on the QB to deliver this season and the next. See for yourselves:

Setting aside fan sentiment, Love has reportedly agreed to the extension and will soon position himself among the top-paid quarterbacks.

More on Jordan Love’s Record-Breaking Extension

Love now stands alongside Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence as one of the highest-paid QBs in the league. However, unlike Burrow and Lawrence, he will need to negotiate another extension a season earlier than his counterparts, as the Packers felt a 4-year, $220 million deal was best for all parties.

While Love’s deal has one less season, the $75 million signing bonus, which must be paid in full by December, compensates for it. The contract also offers him $160.3 million in guaranteed money.

The pressure will be on Love to deliver after showing a glimpse of what he can do. He is expected to bring the Lombardi trophy back to Green Bay in the next four years, following in the footsteps of his predecessors, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

The club has already left no stone unturned in improving the roster from last season. They have added more depth to their Offensive Line and improved their run game.