“Veronika Rajek Has a New Rival”: Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend’s Race Heats Up After Kay Adams’ Viral Comment on Twitter

Tom Brady has been away from the dating game for a while now. After announcing his second and probably final retirement from the sport a few weeks ago, Brady has been seen spending some quality time with his children. However, fans are now opining that the legendary quarterback seems set and ready to start dating again.

For a few months now, Slovakian model Veronika Rajek has been the one whose social media posts have been hijacked constantly by Brady fans. This happened after Veronika posted a lengthy message showering love on the legendary quarterback in December last year. Since then, innumerable fans have opined that the Slovakian bombshell will eventually end up dating Tom.

Veronika Rajek or Kay Adams, who is Tom Brady actually dating?

While Tom has refrained from responding to the Rajek-dating rumors, the renowned model has surely benefitted immensely from all such speculations. A massive hike in her follower count on Instagram has forced several brands to run behind the young model.

In fact, to keep the ‘follower-gaining’ momentum alive, even Rajek constantly dropped hints suggesting that she might be interested in dating Tom. However, in the last couple of weeks, the hints have reduced to a massive extent. As it turns out, even the Brady fans are now starting to shift their attention from Rajek to renowned presenter Kay Adams.

Dorothy Konopka, aka Kay Adams, was recently mentioned in a Tweet by a fan who claimed, “Brady is looking for new dates now. I think he’s brave for trying to get back on the scene. However, it is a little different for him than for most divorced men.”

Much to everyone’s surprise, Kay decided to respond to the fan by saying, “just a little.” Was she being sarcastic? Only she knows. However, what we can say for sure is that several fans are now convinced that Adams is interested in dating Tom which in turn means that Veronika-Bardy union rumors might disappear completely in the near future.

Hmmm..it looks like Veronika Rajek has a new rival!! https://t.co/3NpgxNsSWe — Shubham Bhargav (@shubhbhargav21) April 1, 2023

hmmm….Tom Brady dating…..Kay Adams single and a PHENOM in everything she does and is, AND has a NE backgroung….hmmmm — Michael Bradley (@CapNBoSox) March 28, 2023

Ohhhh. You two!? What a match — benji (@botstpetersburg) March 28, 2023

Kay Adams You should be his first date — george gonzalez (@georgeg66618490) March 28, 2023

Look out 👀 there’s a new frog on the market! — Captain Jaxxon (@CaptainJaxxon) March 29, 2023

Is Tom Brady dating Reece Witherspoon

Along with Veronika Rajek and Kay Adams, another celebrity has reportedly been interested in dating the 7x Super Bowl champion. As unbelievable as it might sound, the celeb who is rumored to be showing interest in Tom is Hollywood star Reece Witherspoon.

One of the biggest reasons why this rumor sounds way too good to be true is because Reece recently ended her marriage of 12 years with Jim Toth. As per Perez Hilton, DeuxMoi received an e-mail from an anonymous source who suggested that an “A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced.”

im sorry Reese Witherspoon is dating Tom Brady?! pic.twitter.com/o6nUmmQAZ4 — Cara C🦃🦃per (@caramariecooper) March 28, 2023

Needless to say, these are all speculations and unless Tom himself clears the air on who he is dating, it would be tough to believe in any of these rumors.