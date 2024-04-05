Multiple Teams Weave Nets to Not Give Patrick Mahomes a Three-Peat Condition

Kansas City Chiefs became one of the most successful NFL teams of the last decade when they successfully defended their Super Bowl victory this year. With two straight Super Bowl wins, Patrick Mahomes & Co. now have the chance to make history by being the first-ever team to have a hat trick of Super Bowl wins if they emerge victorious this year. And apparently, teams have already begun trying to foil that plan.

It’s no secret that the WR position is one of the weakest links in the otherwise solid roster of the Chiefs. Hence teams have realized that if they want to hurt the Chiefs, they need to ensure that no quality WR joins them. As per the latest reports, multiple NFL teams have placed the KC Chiefs as a strict no-go zone for all players interested in a trade.

Specifically, Stefon Diggs and Diontae Johnson were advised by the Buffalo Bills and the Panthers to not ask for a KC Chiefs trade. As we all know, Diggs has now signed with the Houston Texans who are an upcoming powerhouse in the AFC. The fact that the Bills would rather trade in the AFC than to the Chiefs shows how much the competition has risen.

With Rashee Rice also embroiled in a massive controversy, all onus now lands on Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Patrick Mahomes & Co. Signing Marquise Brown Early Was a Smart Move

Ever since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting QB for the Chiefs, he has had elite WRs alongside him. From Tyreek Hill to Juju Smith-Schuster, the QB has had company till last year. The Chiefs entered last year with no real starting WR except rookie Rashee Rice. But as luck would have it, the rookie climbed up the ladders quickly and made the position his own helping the Chiefs defend their Super Bowl trophy.

Hence when the Chiefs announced their signing of Marquise Brown, fans were jubilant as for the first time in years, they finally had two proper options in the WR position. Unfortunately, hopes of Rashee Rice playing this year seem to be a lost cause with a police investigation going on him.

Thus in hindsight, the Chiefs signing Brown earlier seems like a good deal as signing any WR after the Rashee Rice would have ended up in two things – either the Chiefs would have to pay a truckload extra for the free agent or the second as mentioned above, no team would have been willing to trade. Thus not all hope is lost for the Chiefs as they will enter the season hoping for a blockbuster season from Hollywood Brown.