Aaron Rodgers, People Didn’t Care That You Weren’t Vaxxed, They Cared That You Were Slimey, Deceitful: Ryan Clark

The apparent war of words between Ryan Clark and Aaron Rodgers continues. Now Ryan Clark has hit back at Rodgers after the Jets QB’s rant on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’ And this time Clark did not hold back.

In a retort to Rodgers’ jab at analysts caring too much about his vaccination status, Clark said,

“People didn’t care that you weren’t vaccinated, they cared that you were slimy about it. They cared that you were deceitful about it. And they cared that you had this air of arrogance when answering the questions about it. And you’ve kind of been the only person that has talked about it since.”

It all started when Rodgers began running his mouth against ESPN analysts, while on ESPN’s ‘Pat McAfee Show’. The irony is laughable. Hitting at the modern era of football commentators, Rodgers said that “they believe they’re the celebrities now,” but their takes are “unfounded or asinine.”

Clark, an ESPN analyst, labeled Rodgers a “fraud” after this tirade and called out his hypocrisy for lamenting about football players-turned-analysts while talking to McAfee. As Clark pointed out McAfee, “who as great as he was as a punter, is far more famous as a pundit.” Of course, it didn’t end there.

Rodgers decided to make it personal as he appeared on the show and went on a rant against analysts once again, this time dragging everyone’s vax status into it for some reason.

Clark criticized Rodgers’ performance and leadership, but Rodgers deflected in a bizarre twist, accusing Clark of being influenced by COVID-19 vaccine politics and “being captured.” He asked analysts to state their vax status before saying anything so people could know “where this was coming from.”

So, that’s what Clark did. In his latest hit-back at Rodgers, the former safety said,

“You were very interested in was my vaccination status. And yes, I’m vaxed because I have no spleen, have no gallbladder. …So you can stop trying to trick people into thinking that we want to talk about that above the stink of your film.”

And in his final blow to the Quarterback who’s just had one trashy season, Clark said, “What I know is your QBR is 21st. I also know that you’re the quarterback of a 4-10 team that has to win the last three games of the season to even be equal to what last year’s team was without you.”

It seems Rodgers is really bitter about how analysts have flamed him this season. But he only has himself to blame. His performance this season has left much to be desired. Despite the Jets acting on his every whim, they’re still nowhere close to a Super Bowl and arguably worse off than they were under backup QB Zach Wilson.