Aaron Rodgers Press Conference: Jets QB Claims He Didn’t Push Christian Benford “Very Hard” to Get a 15-Yard Penalty

It has not been Aaron Rodgers’ season. But he managed to worsen things for himself on Sunday. The Super Bowl winner found a way to throw a pick and get flagged on a late hit on the same play in the blowout loss against the Bills, leaving fans baffled.

The baffling decision had the press wondering whether the double whammy and his hit on Bills cornerback Christian Benford was a product of his frustration, to which Rodgers’ replied: “I don’t think I pushed him very hard.”

After throwing a pick in the third quarter of the New York Jets’ 40-14 defeat against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers attempted to limit the damage by tackling Bills cornerback Christian Benford. However, he pushed the CB long after he had stepped out of bounds, resulting in a late hit penalty that advanced the Bills further down the field.

This unnecessary action compounded the mistake of the interception, giving the Bills an extra 15 yards and placing them deep in Jets territory as they began their drive. The Bills scored just five plays later when Josh Allen connected with Amari Cooper for a spectacular 30-yard touchdown catch, extending their lead to 19-0.

The Bills game was especially disastrous for 41-year-old Rodgers. While he may have been hoping to throw his 500th touchdown pass, he took his 568th sack instead, becoming the most-sacked QB in the league.

The veteran quarterback was sacked four times during the game, including one sack that resulted in a safety, marking a new career milestone with 568 total sacks, surpassing Tom Brady’s previous record of 565.

Rodgers completed 12 of 18 passes for just 112 yards, the lowest yardage he has recorded in a game where he threw multiple interceptions throughout his career. His two interceptions ensured that the Jets didn’t build any offensive momentum.

Rodgers’ hit on the Bills CB, if not an indication of frustration, was for sure a sign of desperation from Rodgers. His first full season with the Jets has been a dud, and on the wrong side of 40, he doesn’t have much more time to prove he’s still got what it takes.