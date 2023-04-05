Aaron Rodgers Trade: Jets Superfan Mike Greenberg Loses It on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ After Hearing That 49ers Are Going After A-Rod

The Aaron Rodgers trade fiasco has been going on for quite some time. It has stretched to a length where fans on both sides are now just plain irritated at the standstill. However, the Jets fans have another big reason to be worried about right now. What seemed to be a done deal till now, could very well become another failed mission, after a new competitor has entered the ring to fight for Rodgers.

The Jets have been patiently waiting to trade for Rodgers since he himself announced that he’d prefer to play for them. However, minor disagreements have stalled what would be a certain celebration in New York. Especially when it comes to compensatory picks, the difference in opinion is hurting the Jets. Now, it seems all the waiting could potentially be for nothing.

Mike Greenberg explodes on air after hearing about the 49ers’ rumor

Longtime Jets superfan Mike Greenberg appeared on the Pat McAfee show to talk about the recent developments in the Aaron Rodgers saga. It seems the rumors about the 49ers trying to bag Rodgers have ticked him off. Greenberg recently underwent a cardiac ablation and is taking time off his show to promote his new book. It looks like Greeny might be ignoring the doctor’s advice after this new rumor came up.

“I got a bunch of people sending me notes. Saying that Mike Florio is reporting that the 49ers are trying to get involved in this. Are standing at the ready, in the event that the Rogers thing to the Jets falls through. Just generally causing trouble for me in ways that I do not need on this day or any other day… It is very possible I will smash my head into a wall,” he says.

The 49ers would be making a wise move by going after Aaron Rodgers

Being a Super Bowl contender is a difficult thing. Especially without a franchise quarterback. The 49ers almost made it all the way, but the price was too heavy. Now, they prepare to go into next season without a seasoned signal caller at the helm of their offense. That is if they don’t manage to sign Aaron Rodgers.

Signing Rodgers makes a lot of sense for the 49ers. In fact, having a Super Bowl winner lead their offense will significantly improve their chances of winning one themselves. Although it might seem that they’d have to sacrifice on improving their defense, it seems a worthwhile choice. Will fans see Rodgers wearing red instead of green next season?