Accused of Stealing $800,000 in 11 Bank Robberies, ‘Chiefsaholic’ Xavier Babudar Finally Pleads Guilty

NFL world was left shell-shocked last year when Kansas City Chiefs Superfan “ChiefsAholic” aka Xaviar Babudar was accused of bank robbery. This shocked the Chiefs fanbase to the core as his social media perception was completely different. In most people’s eyes, Xaviar was a passionate Chiefs fan who used to show up at Chiefs’ games dressed in a grey wolf suit. However, months after the arrest, Xaviar finally pleaded guilty to the charges.

He accepted criminal charges against him for 11 bank and credit union robberies across seven states in the last two years. Xaviar shot to fame with his cosplay and became very well-known amongst the KC Chiefs fanbase. Hence this news has upset the Chiefs fanbase deeply. So what was the modus operandi implemented by Xavier? He had several aliases and appearances. For example, while stealing $1,100 from Heritage Banks, Nevada, Xaviar wore a beanie, COVID-19 mask and fanny pack.

His other robberies also saw him use the staple robbery accessories of ski masks and goggles. As per reports, Xaviar has been accused of stealing more than a whopping $800,000 in 11 robberies. He converted and concealed this stolen cash by using it to gamble online and bet in casinos.

He was first caught by the police in December 2022 after the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union robbery. However, he was soon able to pay the bond and leave in February. He escaped custody a month later after he won $100,000 betting on the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl. Since then, he has been on the run before getting caught last July in California. Since then, he has pleaded not guilty to 19 counts of money laundering, tax fraud, and robbery until yesterday.

Chiefs Super Fan Faces Jail Time Upto 50 Years

After his conviction, Xavier’s lawyer Matthew Merryman informed reporters that his client had signed a plea deal resulting in the charges getting reduced from 20 to 3. Matthew informed the reporters that Xavier was sorry for his actions and humbly accepted his actions.

“He took responsibility for his actions. He stood up in court, humble and repentant, and admitted what he had done. … Moving from 20 charges down to three charges, it was an opportunity. Xaviar Babudar would never physically harm anyone.”

U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore also heaved a sigh of relief as justice was served to financial institutions traumatized by Xavier’s conduct. The Attorney in her press release also stated that Xaviar will be charged for every criminal conduct of his including his evasion from police earlier last year.

“His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states.” “The defendant tried to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him. With today’s conviction, he will be held accountable for the full scope of his criminal conduct, including his attempt to flee from justice.”

As per reports, Xaviar’s plea agreement deal involves him repaying at least $532,675 in restitution to the financial institutions. He is also been ordered to forfeit all his illicitly gained properties through money laundering. This includes a signed Patrick Mahomes painting as well. As far as tenure is concerned, reports claim that the 29-year-old can face up to 50 years in prison without parole.