Who Is the Chiefs Superfan ChiefsAholic? Man Behind the Mask Who Is Charged With Multiple Bank Robberies

Sep 10, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A Kansas City Chiefs fan dressed as a wolf poses for a photo with a replica of the Vince Lombardi Trophy before the game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ChiefsAholic was once a celebrated personality for the Kansas City Chiefs. The superfan whose real name is Xaviar Babudar, has taken an unexpected turn from being an internet sensation to an infamous personality, in a matter of just one year. Which makes everyone wonder who the man behind the iconic grey wolf costume is.

The Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic who once used to shine bright on the Chiefs sidelines found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons back in December 2022, when he was charged with robbing a bank in Bixby, Oklahoma. He was accused of robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union of $150,000 using a black pistol.

However, he was later released after being pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges. But what made things interesting was when he went on a run in March after removing his ankle monitor.

FBI arrested Babudar four months later in California after which he was accused of being involved in 19 other cases of “armed robberies, bank theft, money laundering, and transporting stolen property across state lines.”

ChiefsAholic is currently awaiting trial at Leavenworth Federal Prison in Kansas. The infamous superfan is scheduled for a trial in April. Over time, Xavier Babudar has declined multiple interview requests. He expressed regret for the negative attention brought upon his family. He said,

“I have a ton of anxiety about how this is affecting my mother and brother, because I know this is extremely hard on them. There is not a day that passes where I’m not thinking about them. For a long time I was the sole provider for them. And now I cannot fulfill my obligations.”

Babudar acknowledged the role of his ChiefsAholic persona in providing him with an identity and recognition but highlighted the pressures it brought, especially on social media. At the moment future looks bleak for ChiefsAholic.

ChiefAholic Gets His Own ESPN Documentary

ESPN is set to unveil a 40-minute documentary on the life and alleged crimes of Xaviar Babudar, aka ‘ChiefsAholic’. The documentary is titled ‘Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic’ and released Monday on ESPN+.

ChiefsAholic gained attention for his vocal support of the Kansas City Chiefs while donning the famous wolf costume. However, his life took a turn for the worse and is now marked by allegations of bank robberies and money laundering. The documentary promises insights into the search for ChiefsAholic and the events leading up to his arrest in Sacramento, California, in July.

Babudar is known for his love of gambling. He reportedly spent over $1 million in casino chips, acquired through bank robberies in multiple states. One of Babudar’s betting activities included a $10,000 wager on the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII and Patrick Mahomes securing MVP thus earning him $100,000.

As the documentary unfolds, key interviews with Babudar and his attorney, Matthew Merryman, promise to shed light on the complex web of allegations. Interactions with Chiefs fans at games and potential insights from the Chiefs PR team underscore the cultural impact of ChiefsAholic. The ESPN documentary seeks to explore the highs and lows of a fan-turned-alleged criminal from his viewpoint.